'Extremely dangerous' tornado causes significant damage in suburb of Birmingham, Ala.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 26, 2021 2:15 AM EST
The National Weather Service confirmed weak rotation as this time-lapse video shows a rare funnel cloud forming over San Diego, California, on Jan. 24.
A large and dangerous tornado struck under the cover of darkness in Fultondale, Alabama, a northern suburb of Birmingham, leaving behind a slew of damage with reports of injuries.
Around 10:45 p.m. CST Monday evening, a thunderstorm produced a tornado that knocked over street signs and utility poles and damaged buildings over Fultondale, Alabama. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham issued a tornado warning for the thunderstorm, saying a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" was on the ground and heading toward Fultondale.
A radar image from 10:45 on Monday evening showing the thunderstorm that produced a damaging tornado over Fultondale, Alabama. (AccuWeather)
On radar, a debris signature was seen, confirming damage that was taking place. A debris signature occurs when items such as trees, parts of buildings and other objects are thrown high into the atmosphere by the tornado. This is a clear sign to meteorologists that a tornado is causing damage.
Unfortunately, there were reports of injuries and people trapped. Approximately 20 people suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after passing through Fultondale, the storm weakened and the debris signature was no longer seen.
Luckily for any cleanup efforts, mild and dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, additional storms containing heavy rain and gusty winds late Monday night affected cleanup efforts after the tornadic storm tore though Fultondale. Once the dry weather arrives, it is forecast to continue through at least Friday.
However, colder air will move on by Wednesday night and temperatures are expected to fall below freezing on both Wednesday night and Thursday night. Therefore, anyone without power who is unable to heat their home may want to find a place to stay on those nights. This may be difficult in some circumstances given the ongoing pandemic.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo