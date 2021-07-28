EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer &
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 30, 2021 3:51 PM EDT
After a confirmed tornado and severe thunderstorms swept through Bucks County and surrounding areas, communities are taking stock of the damage left behind.
A radar-confirmed tornado wreaked havoc in eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, striking near a local mall and causing the partial collapse of a car dealership in the area.
Just after 7:10 p.m. EDT, the twister struck near the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. The town in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, sits about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.
On Friday, the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia reported an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph. The most intense damage, the NWS said, was to a car dealership and an adjacent mobile park home.
Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran said it was the worst damage he had ever seen, comparing the destruction to that of which a viewer might see "on a TV show."
"It just looked like a bomb went off. I mean, it's gone," he told ABC News. "I've been doing this for 34 years. I never saw that kind of devastation from a storm."
The Bensalem Fire Rescue reported numerous trees and wires had been downed throughout the township. Fire crews were working across a number of locations, including at reported building collapses on Metropolitan Drive and at Faulkner Buick GMC. The Faulkner Volvo building had also sustained damage.
First responders arrived at a partially collapsed building in Buck County, Pennsylvania, after a destructive tornado tore through the area on July 29. (Twitter/@87Oladipo)
(Twitter/@87Oladipo)
In the lot, showcased vehicles were turned on their roofs and wind-blown utility poles smashed cars. Pieces of the dealership roof could be seen strewn throughout the lot on video shared to social media.
"I just heard this loud bang in the middle of the parking lot and it blew right through the windows [of the dealership],” Victor Rivera, a customer inside the dealership at the time of the tornado, told 6abc. “My mom got under the table and I just held her in my arms. Then I watched the glass implode and the ceiling fall in and everything caved in from there.”
Emergency responders that entered the Faulkner Buick GMC building found all persons to be accounted for, according to the Courier Times.
Anthoney Perez, an employee of the dealership, told the newspaper that a weather alert had sounded on his phone "seconds" before the building was hit. He and a group of employees and customers had just enough time to take cover in a car before the roof collapsed.
According to emergency officials, five people were injured in the car dealership, an incident that was declared a mass casualty event because of the multiple injuries.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties, told CBS3 that a mass casualty incident for the area is defined as “any incident where three or more people are injured.”
A mass casualty incident is any event that overwhelms local systems and exceeds resources.
The storms caused damage in other areas of the town as well, including a gardening center and a mobile home park. No other injuries have been reported.
Severe damage was left behind in a garden center located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after a tornado touched down in the area on Thursday, July 29. (Twitter/@PFDSullivan)
"In addition to the reports of tornadoes, there were also numerous reports of wind damage, hail as large as 1.5 inches in diameter and flash flooding from torrential rainfall across eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey with the thunderstorms Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Derek Witt said.
Bensalem resident Lindsay Morris told AccuWeather that the intense rain was both sudden in its arrival and departure.
According to reports from the NWS Philadelphia office, a strong thunderstorm passed over the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, just 5 miles from Bensalem, shortly before 7 p.m., dumping over 0.25 of an inch of rain in less than an hour.
"It basically poured buckets and the wind was crazy and then it stopped like someone flipped a switch and the sun came out," Morris said.
Another resident of Bensalem, Amanda Amos, told AccuWeather that she was driving into Bensalem when stormy weather was striking. Tornado alerts were popping up on her car and phone as she drove into the area, and the intensity of rain and wind forced her to pull over due to "zero visibility."
"I thought I was going to be taken away," she said. "All I kept thinking about was strapping myself to a pole with a belt like the movie Twister."
But like Morris, Amos said it went from hectic to calm and sunny in an instant.
The storms that rolled through the region are associated with the same weather system that brought damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes to parts of the Midwest at midweek. There was a total of six preliminary tornado reports on Thursday across Ohio and Pennsylvania, with a seventh in Illinois.
While they weren't listed in the SPC storm reports, NWS storm survey teams confirmed at least three tornadoes had touched down in New Jersey on Thursday evening, one EF0 in Verona, located in Essek County, New Jersey, with winds of up to 65 mph, and two EF1 tornadoes in Ocean County, New Jersey. The latter two both had winds of 100 to 105 mph, according to the storm survey.
Looking ahead, weather in the region is expected to mostly cooperate with cleanup efforts.
"Temperatures across the region will run 5-10 degrees below average from Friday through early next week, and humidity levels will be down quite a bit during that time," Witt said. "Also, conditions will be dry on Friday and Saturday, but there can be a thunderstorm around on Sunday afternoon and evening."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer & Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 30, 2021 3:51 PM EDT
After a confirmed tornado and severe thunderstorms swept through Bucks County and surrounding areas, communities are taking stock of the damage left behind.
A radar-confirmed tornado wreaked havoc in eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, striking near a local mall and causing the partial collapse of a car dealership in the area.
Just after 7:10 p.m. EDT, the twister struck near the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. The town in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, sits about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.
On Friday, the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia reported an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph. The most intense damage, the NWS said, was to a car dealership and an adjacent mobile park home.
Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran said it was the worst damage he had ever seen, comparing the destruction to that of which a viewer might see "on a TV show."
"It just looked like a bomb went off. I mean, it's gone," he told ABC News. "I've been doing this for 34 years. I never saw that kind of devastation from a storm."
The Bensalem Fire Rescue reported numerous trees and wires had been downed throughout the township. Fire crews were working across a number of locations, including at reported building collapses on Metropolitan Drive and at Faulkner Buick GMC. The Faulkner Volvo building had also sustained damage.
First responders arrived at a partially collapsed building in Buck County, Pennsylvania, after a destructive tornado tore through the area on July 29. (Twitter/@87Oladipo)
In the lot, showcased vehicles were turned on their roofs and wind-blown utility poles smashed cars. Pieces of the dealership roof could be seen strewn throughout the lot on video shared to social media.
"I just heard this loud bang in the middle of the parking lot and it blew right through the windows [of the dealership],” Victor Rivera, a customer inside the dealership at the time of the tornado, told 6abc. “My mom got under the table and I just held her in my arms. Then I watched the glass implode and the ceiling fall in and everything caved in from there.”
Emergency responders that entered the Faulkner Buick GMC building found all persons to be accounted for, according to the Courier Times.
Anthoney Perez, an employee of the dealership, told the newspaper that a weather alert had sounded on his phone "seconds" before the building was hit. He and a group of employees and customers had just enough time to take cover in a car before the roof collapsed.
According to emergency officials, five people were injured in the car dealership, an incident that was declared a mass casualty event because of the multiple injuries.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties, told CBS3 that a mass casualty incident for the area is defined as “any incident where three or more people are injured.”
A mass casualty incident is any event that overwhelms local systems and exceeds resources.
The storms caused damage in other areas of the town as well, including a gardening center and a mobile home park. No other injuries have been reported.
Severe damage was left behind in a garden center located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after a tornado touched down in the area on Thursday, July 29. (Twitter/@PFDSullivan)
"In addition to the reports of tornadoes, there were also numerous reports of wind damage, hail as large as 1.5 inches in diameter and flash flooding from torrential rainfall across eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey with the thunderstorms Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Derek Witt said.
Bensalem resident Lindsay Morris told AccuWeather that the intense rain was both sudden in its arrival and departure.
According to reports from the NWS Philadelphia office, a strong thunderstorm passed over the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, just 5 miles from Bensalem, shortly before 7 p.m., dumping over 0.25 of an inch of rain in less than an hour.
"It basically poured buckets and the wind was crazy and then it stopped like someone flipped a switch and the sun came out," Morris said.
Another resident of Bensalem, Amanda Amos, told AccuWeather that she was driving into Bensalem when stormy weather was striking. Tornado alerts were popping up on her car and phone as she drove into the area, and the intensity of rain and wind forced her to pull over due to "zero visibility."
"I thought I was going to be taken away," she said. "All I kept thinking about was strapping myself to a pole with a belt like the movie Twister."
But like Morris, Amos said it went from hectic to calm and sunny in an instant.
The storms that rolled through the region are associated with the same weather system that brought damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes to parts of the Midwest at midweek. There was a total of six preliminary tornado reports on Thursday across Ohio and Pennsylvania, with a seventh in Illinois.
While they weren't listed in the SPC storm reports, NWS storm survey teams confirmed at least three tornadoes had touched down in New Jersey on Thursday evening, one EF0 in Verona, located in Essek County, New Jersey, with winds of up to 65 mph, and two EF1 tornadoes in Ocean County, New Jersey. The latter two both had winds of 100 to 105 mph, according to the storm survey.
Looking ahead, weather in the region is expected to mostly cooperate with cleanup efforts.
"Temperatures across the region will run 5-10 degrees below average from Friday through early next week, and humidity levels will be down quite a bit during that time," Witt said. "Also, conditions will be dry on Friday and Saturday, but there can be a thunderstorm around on Sunday afternoon and evening."
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo