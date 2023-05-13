Deadly tornado hits Texas coast amid statewide severe weather

Touching down in the early hours of Saturday morning, the tornado killed two and caused significant damage.

A tornado touched down in Laguna Heights, Texas, early Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring at least 10. (Photo via Port Isabel Facebook)

Severe weather that led to torrential rainfall in Texas also spun up a tornado early Saturday morning, killing two people.

The deadly tornado touched down in Laguna Heights, on the eastern coastline of Texas, around 2 a.m. local time Saturday. Local emergency management officials reported multiple injuries and property damage. Officials from neighboring Port Isabel later confirmed the fatalities. At least 10 people were injured.

Port Isabel officials stated that multiple structures “sustained extensive damage,” and damaged power lines caused outages in the area. Highway 100 in the area was blocked to all traffic as of early Saturday afternoon.

Devastating images captured this morning by Griselda Mendoza in Laguna Heights. The Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator has reported tornado damage in the area. Hwy 100 is closed between Laguna Vista and Pt Isabel. #rgv #rgvwx pic.twitter.com/33CITPdgHd — KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) May 13, 2023

Search and rescue operations were noted as “ongoing,” with crews from multiple agencies on the scene assisting with recovery and cleanup. Organizations such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross were aiding with shelter needs for anyone unhoused due to the tornado.

Texas has been dealing with a stalled storm with more rain and severe thunderstorms continuing into the weekend. Flash flood warnings were hoisted for an area between San Antonio and Victoria, Texas, midday Saturday as downpours plagued the region. The storm also gusted winds to 73 miles per hour in Doole, Texas.

"Despite how dry it has been across much of Texas, the rain can fall heavily enough over a short amount of time to cause flash flooding and rapid water rises on small streams, creeks and dangerous flooding on streets and highways," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski warned.

The Laguna Heights tornado was one of many that touched down this week, particularly in the Plains, where over a dozen tornadoes were reported on Thursday.

