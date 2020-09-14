Deadly landslide displaces hundreds in Nepal
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 14, 2020 1:36 PM
More than a dozen are dead, and many are still missing after a landslide swept through villages in northern Nepal this weekend.
At least a dozen houses were swept away by a landslide in Gumthang, located in the Sindhupalchowk district of northern Nepal on Sunday morning, local time.
A view of the debris after a landslide stuck early Sunday in Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept.14, 2020. Rescuers resumed searching on Monday for people missing since a deadly landslide struck three villages in Nepal's mountains, authorities said. (AP Photo/Niroj Chaulagai)
The death toll climbed to 14 on Monday afternoon, local time, as rescue and recovery efforts continue across the region. At least 17 people are still missing. Eight people sustained injuries.
Nearly 178 families in the villages of Birkharka, Birthaplo and Naagpuje have been displaced by the landslide.
An injured girl is rescued after a landslide stuck early Sunday in Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept.14, 2020. Rescuers resumed searching on Monday for people missing since a deadly landslide struck three villages in Nepal's mountains, authorities said. (AP Photo/Niroj Chaulagai)
The landslide occurred as heavy monsoon rainfall continues to plague the region. It is estimated that over 1,200 mm (47 inches) of rain has fallen across Nepal since 1 June, based on nearby rainfall totals in India.
This area of Nepal was devastated by an earthquake in 2015, and many of the homes destroyed by this weekend's landslide were just rebuilt as the area continues to recover, reported Al Jazeera.
Heavy rainfall coupled with the destabilization of the soil due to the earthquake has left this region particularly susceptible to landslides.
According to a local report, around 71 people been killed and dozens are still missing due to landslides in Nepal within the last two months.
The southwest monsoon season kicked off with the start of June across India and Nepal, and many are waiting for it to retreat. AccuWeather's 2020 Asia autumn forecast is predicting this retreat to be slower than normal, which typically begins with the start of September.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return to much of Nepal as well as India through at least the middle of the week. Heavier downpours can occur in parts of eastern Nepal, which could hamper recovery efforts.
A monsoon low expected to track west across central India will increase rainfall across the region.
