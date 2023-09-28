Dangerous flash flooding to threaten Northeast as coastal storm brews

The torrential rainfall setup can “quickly escalate into a life-threatening situation in a matter of minutes,” including in New York City and other heavily populated areas, in part due to the recent wet weather and saturated ground.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a storm that is expected to develop over the waters off the Northeast coast and bring flooding downpours and travel headaches to part of the Interstate 95 corridor heading into the weekend.

The latest storm, although non-tropical in nature, can be another thorn in the side for coastal locations still reeling from the effects of Ophelia. Well after its demise, the former tropical storm brought days of cloudy, cool, wet and windy weather to portions of the Northeast earlier this week and contributed to a prolonged period of pounding surf, coastal flooding and erosion.

'Serious' flash flood risk may target around NYC

AccuWeather meteorologists are confident that a band of heavy, flooding rainfall will set up across part of the I-95 corridor late Thursday night into Friday night. A strengthening offshore storm will also bring gusty winds and other hazards to the coast.

"This round of rain will at the very least cause travel delays Friday into early Saturday, with the potential for serious flash flooding in areas from New York City up to near Boston," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

As of Thursday morning, AccuWeather forecasters were honing in on the immediate New York City and Tri-State area eastward across parts of Long Island and southern New England as the zone at greatest risk for the narrow corridor of heavy rain to set up.

"If the axis of heaviest rain pushes farther inland to the west and northwest, places from the lower Hudson Valley southward across far eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey could be the focal point for flash flooding Friday, including the Philadelphia area," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

So far this month, Central Park has received an astounding 8.35 inches of rainfall. The Big Apple's historical average rainfall for September is 4.31 inches. In parts of central and northern New Jersey, as little as 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches of rain falling in a three-hour period would be capable of causing flash flooding due to recent wet conditions.

The latest storm could unload a swath of 2-4 inches of rain across the region, with localized pockets of higher amounts. A small pocket where 4-8 inches of rain is in store and most likely to fall extends from western Long Island, New York, to just north of New York City, including southwestern Connecticut. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 9 inches.

During the height of the downpours, there is the potential for rain rates to exceed 1 inch per hour, AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Should extreme rainfall rates above 1 inch per hour occur in urban areas, such as New York City, flash flooding with rapidly rising water can quickly escalate into a life-threatening situation in a matter of minutes, as urban environments have many impermeable surfaces such as sidewalks and streets which promote greater runoff," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

Experts advise motorists to avoid areas of street flooding because it is impossible to know how deep the water is or how fast it is moving. In addition to slower ground travel, airports could face increased delays and cancellations. If the heaviest rain sets up over the New York City metro area, mass transit and the subway system could also face delays or temporary closures.

AccuWeather meteorologists say drier air pressing in from the north will result in a sharp variation in where serious flash flooding occurs and where no more than nuisance rain falls.

Coastal storm to prolong beach hazards

Waters have remained rough along the beaches of the Eastern Seaboard since last weekend, and persistent onshore winds are expected to keep coastal hazards high into the weekend.

Coastal flood advisories stretched from eastern Virginia to the southwestern Connecticut coastline on Thursday where the onshore winds and full moon were expected to contribute to higher-than-normal inundation at high tide in the most vulnerable low-lying areas.

Weather to dry out, warm up next week

In the wake of the coastal storm, AccuWeather forecasters say an extended stretch of nice weather is shaping up for the Northeast as an area of high pressure will build over the region during the first week of October.

From Sunday into at least next Thursday, each day will likely feature dry weather, at least partial sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and even lower 80s F. Temperatures at this level are 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average.

The pattern next week for the first week of October will promote more opportunities for leaf peeping, raking and other various outdoor fall activities when compared to the cool, cloudy and damp weather during late September.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.