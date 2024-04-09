Damaging wind, tornado threat continues as severe weather rattles southern US

Severe storms packing high winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes will sweep eastward across the southern United States into Thursday.

The storms that caused damaging tornadoes and flash flooding in Texas and Louisiana may present even more of a threat in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Severe weather, including tornadoes, will continue to press eastward across the southern United States into Thursday as a storm system intensifies, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

All modes of severe weather will accompany the thunderstorm threat as it advances slowly eastward and then accelerates before the end of the week. The risks range from powerful wind gusts and tornadoes to flash flooding and hail up to the size of golf balls into Thursday evening.

Throughout Wednesday, AccuWeather on-air meteorologists tracked a damaging wind gust event that included tornadoes along the Interstate 10 corridor. Reports of damaging winds extended from western Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby catches an apparent tornado crossing a highway near Slidell, Louisiana, on April 10

As of the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, close to 250,000 utility customers were without electricity from Texas to Alabama, according to PowerOutage.US. Over 170,000 customers were still without power from Texas to Georgia as of early Thursday morning.

The severe weather threat began to focus along and ahead of an advancing cold front on Wednesday night. The threat of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail will shift eastward along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors.

Dangerous flooding swept through New Orleans and Slidell, and tornadoes left damage as severe weather moved through the state on April 10.

The cold front associated with the severe weather will pivot northeastward and continue to accelerate along the East Coast on Thursday.

The severe weather risk will continue to shift eastward along the southern Atlantic Seaboard. Storms may exit quickly Thursday morning in northeastern Florida, Georgia and much of the Carolinas. However, the threat may ramp up again due to the warmth of the afternoon from northeastern North Carolina to the mid-Atlantic.

How is the weather shaping up for the 2024 Masters Tournament?

On Thursday, severe weather and downpours may force a delayed start at Augusta National National Golf Club, home to the Masters Tournament. In addition to the risk of frequent lightning strikes, there is the potential for damaging wind gusts and flash flooding in portions of Georgia and South Carolina.

Severe storms triggered high winds and torrential rain last year, forcing multiple delays during the tournament. Several trees were knocked down on the course.

Patrons leave the course after play was suspended for the day in the weather-delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. This year, the AccuWeather forecast at Augusta is calling for thunderstorms for part of the day on Thursday, then dry weather for the balance of the tournament. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Thursday is scheduled for the tournament's first round at Augusta, following practice rounds from Monday to Wednesday.

Weather that is more appropriate (and safer) for golf will settle in later Thursday afternoon and evening with lower temperatures and humidity levels. Gusty winds may make for tricky shots amidst cool air and sunshine on Friday, but less wind is in store for Saturday and Sunday.

Following a chilly start Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s in the afternoon and into the 80s Sunday afternoon at Augusta.

Severe weather incidents on Monday were limited to high winds and hail that stretched from northern and western Texas to western Tennessee. There were nearly four dozen hail reports, including massive chunks of ice to the size of teacups in Wise County, Texas.

On Tuesday, there were more than 100 incidents of hail and high winds, as well as two reports of tornadoes from Texas to Mississippi. During Tuesday night, two distinctive regimes of severe weather evolved -- flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.

