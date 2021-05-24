Damage reported after confirmed tornado touches down in Kansas
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 24, 2021 10:03 PM EDT
Radar image of severe weather near Selden, Kansas, on Monday evening.
Following an active weekend for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the High Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists report a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Selden, Kansas.
“The ingredients were there in just enough quantity to get a few supercells going. This particular cell formed southwest of Goodland, Kansas around 3 p.m. CDT then tracked northeastward ahead of a frontal boundary,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said.
For the next few hours, Bowers said the same cell repeatedly formed a tornado that would touch down for a few minutes.
"There were nearly a dozen tornado reports from this one supercell. The last report coming at 6:26 p.m. CDT at Selden with tree and power line damage along with one injury,” Bowers said.
This particular twister struck the area at 6:31 p.m. CDT on Monday night.
The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched ground which damaged buildings, homes, a silo, trees and overturned a semi and train.
Reports say there is one possibly injury due to the tornado.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Rounds of spotty severe storms are forecast to continue to rumble to life across portions of the Plains each day through at least Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Severe weather dangers will shift focus largely out of Colorado and instead take aim farther to the east.
On Tuesday afternoon and night, downpours and severe storms are likely to set up along a similar zone from the southern Plains to portions of the upper Mississippi Valley.
There may be a slightly lower risk of widespread severe weather this day, depending on how much cloud cover and rain lingers from Monday night. Regardless, forecasters cannot rule out the potential for storms to produce hail and damaging wind gusts, along with torrential downpours.
"Anyone living in the impacted areas should be sure to have multiple ways to receive important weather warnings for their specific location, like the AccuWeather app," Gilbert said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Damage reported after confirmed tornado touches down in Kansas
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 24, 2021 10:03 PM EDT
Radar image of severe weather near Selden, Kansas, on Monday evening.
Following an active weekend for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the High Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists report a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Selden, Kansas.
“The ingredients were there in just enough quantity to get a few supercells going. This particular cell formed southwest of Goodland, Kansas around 3 p.m. CDT then tracked northeastward ahead of a frontal boundary,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said.
For the next few hours, Bowers said the same cell repeatedly formed a tornado that would touch down for a few minutes.
"There were nearly a dozen tornado reports from this one supercell. The last report coming at 6:26 p.m. CDT at Selden with tree and power line damage along with one injury,” Bowers said.
This particular twister struck the area at 6:31 p.m. CDT on Monday night.
The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched ground which damaged buildings, homes, a silo, trees and overturned a semi and train.
Reports say there is one possibly injury due to the tornado.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Rounds of spotty severe storms are forecast to continue to rumble to life across portions of the Plains each day through at least Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Severe weather dangers will shift focus largely out of Colorado and instead take aim farther to the east.
Related:
On Tuesday afternoon and night, downpours and severe storms are likely to set up along a similar zone from the southern Plains to portions of the upper Mississippi Valley.
There may be a slightly lower risk of widespread severe weather this day, depending on how much cloud cover and rain lingers from Monday night. Regardless, forecasters cannot rule out the potential for storms to produce hail and damaging wind gusts, along with torrential downpours.
"Anyone living in the impacted areas should be sure to have multiple ways to receive important weather warnings for their specific location, like the AccuWeather app," Gilbert said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo