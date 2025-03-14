Brutal wind ravages Texas and Oklahoma, flipping big rigs, fueling wildfires and blowing dust

Powerful winds tore through the Southern Plains on Friday, with some gusts reaching as high as 95 mph in New Mexico and 83 mph in Texas. Multiple fires have erupted amid the strong, widespread winds.

Extreme winds caused dangerous traveling conditions on Interstate 40 in Amarillo, Texas, on March 14. Many semi trucks were spotted flipping over due to the high winds blasting through the area.

Powerful winds tore through New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas on Friday, with gusts approaching 100 mph in some places. Multiple fires broke out amid the dry and blustery weather, with winds causing small blazes to grow and spread rapidly.

“I’ve never seen such a large area of 70-mph wind gusts,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.



A dramatic video from Amarillo showed heavy wind flipping several 18-wheelers like they weighed nothing. "There goes another one," storm chaser Blake Brown can be heard saying as the wind flips over another big rig.

This video was taken outside of our office when a wind gust of 83mph occurred. Dangerous winds and blowing dust are causing LOTS of issues out there, including accidents, downed power lines and low visibility. Take extreme caution out there! pic.twitter.com/VakfBKijw4 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 14, 2025

"Here is a look outside of our office," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Amarillo posted on X. "Take extreme caution out there!" Dust storm warnings have been issued with near-zero visibility in the dust-filled air.

Multiple pileups have been reported across the region amid the wind and dust, including one on Interstate 27 south of Canyon, Texas.

An 84-mph gust was measured at 12:01 p.m. CDT in Friona, which is about 70 miles southwest of Amarillo. An 82-mph gust was recorded in nearby Dimmitt at 11:54 a.m. CDT accompanied by the dust storm, which closed Highway 194.

The weather service reported strong wind gusts in dozens of locations across the region on Friday morning. Gusts to 95 mph hit San Agustin Pass, New Mexico, earlier in the day. Dust storms were reported across New Mexico, Texas and Colorado, closing roads and causing traffic accidents.

Dust (yellow) spreads across Texas on around noon CDT on March 14, 2025. (NOAA/CIRA)

An estimated 100,000 customers in Texas, another 72,000 in Oklahoma and 6,000 in New Mexico were without power as of Friday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.US.

Satellite is showing the second round of dust for today. We are seeing gusts up to 70-80 mph across the region. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pmBiAvCToz — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 14, 2025

Wind and blowing dust will remain a threat throughout the evening as a massive storm creates a vast area of strong winds over the central United States, pushing the wildfire risk to extreme levels in portions of the southern Plains. The wind will also continue to create dangerous dust storms that can dramatically increase the risk of high-profile vehicle crashes due to crosswinds and the drastic drop in visibility.

Wildfires break out amid hurricane-force wind gusts

Fire warnings were issued early Friday afternoon in parts of the Texas Panhandle and across Oklahoma as wildfires flared up while winds howled across the region. Evacuation orders have been issued in areas near the fires, including some towns north and east of Oklahoma City.

"This is about as an extreme event as there can be," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Weather satellites detected dozens of fires that erupted across Oklahoma by Friday afternoon. Strong winds and reduced visibility are making it extremely difficult for crews to battle to contain the rapidly growing fires.

Fires (black dots) break out throughout March 14, 2025 in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. (NOAA/COD)

"Friday's wildfire risk covers a large part of the southern Rockies and High Plains and is forecast to reach extreme levels from eastern New Mexico and northwestern Texas through central Oklahoma," Lundberg added. The wildfire risk will reach a peak on Friday before easing this weekend.

Authorities across Texas are urging people who don't need to go outside today to stay home.

"We are strongly discouraging travel on interstate or highways. Wind gusts have been recorded at over 80 mph in Amarillo area. Zero visibility in some areas," The Amarillo Police Dept. posted on X. "Please stay home if possible. If you have to get out, allow extra time to get to your destination. Stay safe Amarillo."

The massive storm responsible for the wind may carry the dust across several states away where it could fall with rain.