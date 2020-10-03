At least 3 dead as Storm Alex lashes western, central Europe
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 3, 2020 2:40 PM
Beaches in Nice, France, were closed on Oct. 2, as storms brought strong wind and heavy rain to the country’s south coast.
Dozens are missing in an area along the border of France and Italy after Storm Alex brought torrential rainfall on Friday night and Saturday.
In addition to 22 people missing in Italy, at least two deaths have been confirmed on the Italian side of the flooding.
"At least 8 have disappeared and a great many people of whom we have no news," the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, stated in a press conference.
The death toll rose on Sunday after a third body was found on the French side of the flooding event.
Many who have gone missing were reportedly swept away as floodwaters raced through the mountainous region and caused sections of roads to be washed away.
In a 24-hour period from Friday morning to Saturday morning, local time, 500.2 mm (19.62 inches) of rain fell in Saint-Martin-Vésubie, located in the Alpes-Maritimes department of southeastern France. According to Meteo France, this is more than threes months worth of rain and a record for the location.
Rainfall totals of 200-400 mm (8-16 inches) were common across the department, causing flooding and washouts across the region.
According to The Telegraph, hundreds of rescue operations were underway in Italy on Saturday, including campers stranded in the Alpine region. Several were forced to evacuate by foot due to flooding near Terme di Valdieri.
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi stated that over 100 homes have been severely damaged or destroyed near the French city. Several dozen people were evacuated by firefighters overnight.
Four military helicopters were mobilized on Saturday and again on Sunday to deliver food and water to areas cut off by the flooding and to help evacuate residents.
Many across France were preparing for Storm Alex's arrival and impacts since the middle of the week.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Météo-France officially gave this large storm system the name Storm Alex due to its anticipated impacts to western Europe.
Storm Alex tracked across Ireland, Wales and western England on Thursday before moving over northwestern France on Thursday night.
Gale-force winds of up to 98 km/h (61 mph) were reported in southwestern England in Barry Head and the Isle of Wight Friday morning. According to the Guardian, unplanned power outages were reported by Western Power Distribution and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.
Storm Alex brought damaging winds to portions of northwestern France on Thursday night as well. One of the hardest-hit areas was the department of Morbihan within the region of Brittany. Morbihan experienced structural damage to buildings, downed power lines and plenty of tree damage into Friday morning.
Just offshore, Belle-Île, Brittany's largest island, recorded a wind gust of 186 km/h (115 mph). This powerful wind gust was the strongest ever recorded by the station on Belle-Île.
Along with Brittany, damaging wind gusts were reported across portions of Pays de la Loire, Aquitaine and Midi Pyrenées, according to Météo-France.
As of Friday morning, local time, more than 100,000 homes were without power, according to Ouest France. A majority of those homes without power are located in the region of Brittany.
Beaches were also closed across Nice, France, on Friday as strong winds and heavy rainfall pounded the coastline.
Additional rounds of rainfall are expected for eastern France and western Italy into the beginning of next week as Storm Alex continues to spin over western Europe.
Additional rounds of rainfall are expected for eastern France and western Italy into the beginning of next week as Storm Alex continues to spin over western Europe.