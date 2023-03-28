At least 11 dead after massive landslide overtakes village in Ecuador

More than 60 people remained missing Tuesday as rescue teams continued a frantic search for more survivors.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Residents of a mountain village in Ecuador are digging through mud and debris, looking for nearly 60 people reported missing after a devastating landslide.

Recent heavy rain sent a massive landslide crashing down on a small community in Ecuador, killing at least 11 people and leaving 67 still missing as of Tuesday.

Early Monday, a large torrent of mud, rocks and other debris swept over the village of Alausi in Ecuador’s Andean region in the central part of the country, about 140 miles south of the capital, Quito.

The landslide, estimated at nearly a half mile long, plunged down the hilly terrain burying dozens of homes, trees and other buildings, trapping many villagers and injuring more than 30 people, according to Ecuador's Risk Management Secretariat. The initial death toll was placed at 16, but that figure was revised later on Monday.

Residents look over the site of a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

President Guillermo Lasso visited the scene of the disaster Monday night as hundreds of emergency crews worked frantically to search for survivors. So far, more than 30 people have been rescued from under the landslide, according to the agency.

Lasso said he saw "first-hand the search-and-rescue work being carried out by experts" and assured the community that the rescue efforts would go on "as long as is necessary."

Paramedic Alberto Escobar told The Associated Press it was unlikely more survivors would be found because of the time that had elapsed but that the search would continue unless it rained.

There is a "buildup of tons and tons of earth," making it difficult to find survivors, Fernando Yanza, a firefighter working to rescue those trapped, told AFP. The buildup of earth "takes away the small amount of space for oxygen," he added.

“My mother is buried” under the mud, Luis Ángel González, 58, told the AP. “I am so sad, devastated. There is nothing here, no houses, no anything. We are homeless (and) without family.”

Area residents said they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which was triggered by heavy downpours in the region over the past several days.

Deadly landslide in Ecuador

Many residents, in addition to those who had lost their homes, were ordered to evacuate, and temporary shelters were set up to assist those displaced by the disaster.

“We went to the shelter, but my mother didn’t want to,” Sonia Guadalupe Zuña told the AP. “Later, my daughter went to convince her. When they walked along the rails, everything collapsed. They arrived covered in dirt and crying.”

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Overall, about 500 people were impacted by the landslide, which also destroyed part of the Pan-American Highway. Officials said about 60% of the local water service was also affected.

The deadly landslide comes a week after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake killed 16 people in southern Ecuador and northern Peru.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.