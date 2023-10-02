Abnormal October heat in Midwest to fade by midweek as severe weather takes the reins

Intense heat has been baking the North Central states early this week, but forecasters say that the pattern will abruptly transition to an active storm track with dramatically cooler conditions.

The severe weather will slice into heat dominating across the central U.S. AccuWeather forecasters break down the thunderstorm dangers and areas at risk.

As the first week of October gets underway, residents across much of the North Central states and Great Lakes region will continue to experience an unseasonable warm spell with temperatures ranging between the mid-80s to lower 90s F. AccuWeather meteorologists say that although the peak temperatures of the week have already occurred in most Midwest locations over the weekend, conditions will remain toasty through Tuesday for many cities.

Temperatures soared between 15 and 35 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages across the nation’s heartland by the end of the weekend, setting new October record high temperatures. In Minneapolis, the daytime temperature soared to a record-breaking value of 92 F on Sunday, Oct. 1.

How long will the autumn heat wave persist?

Typically, temperatures recorded on this date are in the middle to upper 60s F. Another hot spot across the Midwest was Fargo, North Dakota, where a max temperature of 96 F was observed on Sunday, setting a new daily record. On average, early October temperatures are around 65 F.

Overnight temperatures remained high across the region on Sunday as the amplified pattern persevered. Numerous locations in South Dakota, such as Aberdeen, Sisseton, Mobridge, and Pierre, set record-high overnight temperatures on Sunday, surpassing the old records by several degrees in some cases.

Early this week, the overall pattern will be a classic setup for guiding the warmer conditions into the Midwest. An amplified northward surge in the jet stream has been pulling warm air across the Southern states northward into the Plains and Great Lakes. High pressure set up underneath this amplified pattern has also helped to promote generally dry weather across parts of the Midwest over the last day or so.

Those planning to participate in outdoor events and activities have already felt the impacts of the unseasonable heat and humidity early this week.

Events such as the annual Twin Cities Marathon slated to take place in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area over the past weekend were canceled due to the dangerous heat, affecting roughly 8,000 marathon participants, 12,000 runners in the Twin Cities 10-mile race and thousands of other spectators.

Throughout the history of this marathon, dating back 42 years, it has never been canceled before due to the weather.

AccuWeather meteorologists recommend that any residents participating in outdoor activities, taking care of autumn yard work and even seasonal decorating through Tuesday should stay hydrated and regularly apply sunscreen while outside, given the lingering warmth and sunshine.

Clouds will begin to move in across the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota and parts of Iowa by Monday night; however, an upheaval in the weather pattern will begin to take place. Even though temperatures on Tuesday are still forecast to remain well above the historical average, a feature tracking across the central U.S. will trigger showers and thunderstorms over the western edges of the region by Monday night.

Severe storms to ignite

There will be some risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across far southeastern Montana, eastern Wyoming, North Dakota, western South Dakota and western Nebraska starting Monday afternoon, with the main threats being large hail and localized damaging winds between 70 and 80 mph. Winds can gust up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph in the strongest storms.

As the storm slowly presses eastward on Tuesday, the corridor for the strongest thunderstorms will shift to parts of South Dakota, southern Minnesota, Nebraska and western Iowa on southward to Texas.

A cold front associated with the primary feature will extend across much of the Plains on Tuesday, creating a widespread area at risk for severe weather. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes will be possible as storms erupt across the region. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ forecast for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Tuesday evening is 80 mph.

Locations closer to the Great Lakes, such as Milwaukee, are still likely to have relatively nice weather for late afternoon and evening outdoor activities on Tuesday.

“Fans attending the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers baseball game in Milwaukee Tuesday evening should have generally nice conditions by the evening hours, cooling down to the 70s by game time,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

By Wednesday, the main storm feature will push into the Great Lakes region, and the threat of severe thunderstorms across the Midwest will gradually decline. However, intermittent showers and localized thunderstorms can still spread from Minnesota to Illinois and parts of Michigan.

Major cooldown on the horizon

Residents will observe a dramatic drop in temperature by the second half of the week as the cold front plunges into the region. Locations such as Saint Paul, Minnesota, that observed daytime highs in the 90s F on Sunday are forecast to have highs in the lower 50s F by Friday. Similarly, residents in Chicago will observe a temperature drop on the order of 20-25 degrees throughout the week.

Looking ahead, forecasters say that the atmospheric pattern across the northern Plains late this weekend into the next week could present another setup that can usher in warmer conditions, although the next warm spell is not expected to be of the same intensity as early this week.

