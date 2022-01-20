A month's worth of rain triggers deadly flooding in Madagascar capital
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 20, 2022 12:43 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 20, 2022 12:43 PM EST
At least 10 fatalities were reported from flash flooding soaking the capital city of Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Jan. 18, after a period of heavy rainfall overwhelmed the area's drainage systems.
Torrential rainfall triggered deadly flooding in Madagascar's capital city of Antananarivo at midweek, leaving streets underwater, homes inundated and thousands of residents displaced. AccuWeather forecasters say a brewing tropical system is to blame for the deluge.
As of Thursday, at least 10 deaths have been attributed to flooding, and over 12,000 people have been left homeless, according to The Associated Press (AP). Local officials said at least 2,400 residences in Antananarivo were flooded following rounds of heavy rainfall, and low-lying portions of the city are in "deep water."
Even higher-elevation areas in the city have not been left unscathed, as at least six houses have collapsed due to the rainfall, according to the AP.
Given the hilly nature of the city, officials warn that oversaturated ground may give way, leading to an increased risk for landslides.
“We are appealing to the inhabitants of Antananarivo and the surrounding municipalities to leave areas at high risk of landslides, places where trees are at risk of falling and houses are at risk of collapsing,” Gen. Elack Andriankaja, director-general of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
For the northern and central portions of the country, forecasters say a general 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm) of rain have fallen since Tuesday.
In Antananarivo itself, totals climbed even higher. The city's reporting station recorded a whopping 5.88 inches (149 mm) of rain in just 48 hours. Typically, the city records just under 5.3 inches (135 mm) of rain for the entire month of January, meaning in just two days, the city received over a month's worth of rain.
A drastic influx of deep, tropical moisture from the Indian Ocean fed these drenching storms, according to forecasters. Unfortunately for residents, more potentially heavy rain could be on the way for the region, as an area of disturbed weather churns to the east of Madagascar over the southwestern Indian Ocean.
This satellite image shows rounds of heavy rainfall impacting portions of Madagascar on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (RAMMB/CIRA)
"It looks like the disturbance could develop into a tropical depression or moderate tropical storm before making landfall in eastern Madagascar Saturday night or Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
The approach and potential direct strike from the developing tropical entity can further worsen what is already a desperate situation for some residents.
"While there will likely be damaging winds near the point of landfall with downed trees, power lines and some structural damage, heavy rain and flooding should be the main concerns," Douty cautioned.
With how saturated the soil in the area already is, it will not take much additional rain to trigger potentially major flooding problems.
"While the heaviest rain is expected to fall to the east of Antananarivo, rain is still possible in the city, and the exact track will be critical regarding rain in Antananarivo," Douty said.
Forecasters warn that there can be fluctuations in the ultimate track of the potential storm depending on just how quickly and where exactly the storm develops.
"Should the system track too far north, rainfall would be lighter in the city as the core of heaviest rain passes north," Douty said. "In this case, the heaviest rain will be confined to northern Madagascar and the east-central coast."
If the storm tracks farther to the south than currently anticipated, Antananarivo could find itself in the core of heavy rain associated with the storm's center, according to Douty. A track of this variety would bring heavy rain to more of central Madagascar, not just to the coast.
Regardless of the ultimate track, stormy conditions are expected to continue to pummel portions of Madagascar into early next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
A month's worth of rain triggers deadly flooding in Madagascar capital
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 20, 2022 12:43 PM EST | Updated Jan. 20, 2022 12:43 PM EST
At least 10 fatalities were reported from flash flooding soaking the capital city of Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Jan. 18, after a period of heavy rainfall overwhelmed the area's drainage systems.
Torrential rainfall triggered deadly flooding in Madagascar's capital city of Antananarivo at midweek, leaving streets underwater, homes inundated and thousands of residents displaced. AccuWeather forecasters say a brewing tropical system is to blame for the deluge.
As of Thursday, at least 10 deaths have been attributed to flooding, and over 12,000 people have been left homeless, according to The Associated Press (AP). Local officials said at least 2,400 residences in Antananarivo were flooded following rounds of heavy rainfall, and low-lying portions of the city are in "deep water."
Even higher-elevation areas in the city have not been left unscathed, as at least six houses have collapsed due to the rainfall, according to the AP.
Given the hilly nature of the city, officials warn that oversaturated ground may give way, leading to an increased risk for landslides.
“We are appealing to the inhabitants of Antananarivo and the surrounding municipalities to leave areas at high risk of landslides, places where trees are at risk of falling and houses are at risk of collapsing,” Gen. Elack Andriankaja, director-general of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
For the northern and central portions of the country, forecasters say a general 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm) of rain have fallen since Tuesday.
In Antananarivo itself, totals climbed even higher. The city's reporting station recorded a whopping 5.88 inches (149 mm) of rain in just 48 hours. Typically, the city records just under 5.3 inches (135 mm) of rain for the entire month of January, meaning in just two days, the city received over a month's worth of rain.
A drastic influx of deep, tropical moisture from the Indian Ocean fed these drenching storms, according to forecasters. Unfortunately for residents, more potentially heavy rain could be on the way for the region, as an area of disturbed weather churns to the east of Madagascar over the southwestern Indian Ocean.
This satellite image shows rounds of heavy rainfall impacting portions of Madagascar on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (RAMMB/CIRA)
"It looks like the disturbance could develop into a tropical depression or moderate tropical storm before making landfall in eastern Madagascar Saturday night or Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
The approach and potential direct strike from the developing tropical entity can further worsen what is already a desperate situation for some residents.
"While there will likely be damaging winds near the point of landfall with downed trees, power lines and some structural damage, heavy rain and flooding should be the main concerns," Douty cautioned.
With how saturated the soil in the area already is, it will not take much additional rain to trigger potentially major flooding problems.
"While the heaviest rain is expected to fall to the east of Antananarivo, rain is still possible in the city, and the exact track will be critical regarding rain in Antananarivo," Douty said.
Forecasters warn that there can be fluctuations in the ultimate track of the potential storm depending on just how quickly and where exactly the storm develops.
"Should the system track too far north, rainfall would be lighter in the city as the core of heaviest rain passes north," Douty said. "In this case, the heaviest rain will be confined to northern Madagascar and the east-central coast."
If the storm tracks farther to the south than currently anticipated, Antananarivo could find itself in the core of heavy rain associated with the storm's center, according to Douty. A track of this variety would bring heavy rain to more of central Madagascar, not just to the coast.
Regardless of the ultimate track, stormy conditions are expected to continue to pummel portions of Madagascar into early next week.
MORE TO EXPLORE:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo