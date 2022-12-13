5 injured after tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb

Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. This drone video from storm chaser Mike Scantlin shows significant tornado damage in Wayne, Oklahoma, as local residents begin recovery efforts on Dec. 13.

Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas and Fort Worth suburbs, injuring at least five people and heavily damaging surrounding buildings, just hours after a damaging EF2 tornado tore through a town in Oklahoma.

Portions of North Texas had been placed under a tornado watch early Tuesday morning as the storms began to fire up, tornado warnings following not long after. By 8:15 a.m., local time, Grapevine, Texas, a suburb roughly 20 miles to the northwest of Dallas, was placed under a tornado warning as the storms progressed eastward.

The five injured have since been hospitalized, but none of the injuries sustained had been life-threatening, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Video from the aftermath showed debris scattered across the road and the shattered windows of a diner as police sirens blared in the background. At least two-thirds of the restaurant's sign still clung to the post, the remaining portion crumpled on the ground.

After major structural damage, several businesses closed for the day, including the Walmart and Grapevine Mills Mall. Photos showed the interior of a local Sam's Club, where a section of the metal roof had been torn off.

"The first area of impact occurred just off of SH-26 and SH-114, at the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter," Grapevine Police Department Media Manager Amanda McNew told AccuWeather in a statement. "Other nearby businesses were also hit as the storm traveled east along Northwest Highway, downing power lines and uprooting trees, before causing damage to the city service center and Grapevine Mills Mall."

Tornadoes rip through parts of Oklahoma, Texas

The tornado in Grapevine, Texas, was one in a series of three to strike Tarrant County, according to preliminary findings. Storm surveys from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth confirmed three tornadoes -- two EF0 and one EF1 tornado -- had carved a discontinuous damage track from the joint reserve base in Fort Worth to Grapevine. An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Wise Count, and the fifth confirmed tornado struck west of Paris, Texas, though the NWS has not yet released a rating.

Earlier Tuesday morning, an EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne, Oklahoma, located about 43 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, before 5:30 a.m. local time, scattering debris across the area. No injuries have been reported from the tornado as of Tuesday afternoon, but the violent twister reportedly tore through several homes.

Power outages across Oklahoma remained below 1,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with the majority located in McClain County, where Wayne is located. During the evening hours, the number of power outages dwindled as crews had time to venture out and repair damage left in the wake of the storms. In Texas, over 15,000 customers were without power during the afternoon hours, with 5,000 in Tarrant County, where Grapevine is located, according to PowerOutage.US. That number fell to nearly 2,000 without power statewide and over 500 without power in Tarrant County by Tuesday evening.

At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, over 990 flights to and from the airport -- consisting of 63% of the departures and 43% of the arrivals -- have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

The severe weather will continue to roll eastward into Wednesday evening, pushing into Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi -- states that were hit rather hard at the end of November by another tornado outbreak that claimed two lives.

Search and rescue operations continued Tuesday evening after a dangerous tornado near Four Forks, located in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, left one woman injured and two other people missing. A radar-indicated tornado had left several structures severely damaged, downed electrical lines and uprooted trees.

"It's a horrible mess down there ... we're following debris fields trying to find the actual residence, then trying to find if there's people inside the residence," Caddo Parish Sheriff Stephen Prator told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn the greatest risk of severe weather on Wednesday will focus from southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi to southern Alabama and the western portion of the Florida Panhandle.

