2021 to begin with thundery downpours for portions of the Southeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 1, 2021 9:45 AM EST
An EF1 tornado damaged 13 mobiles homes as it tore through Corsicana, Texas, on Dec. 30.
A weekend of severe weather will make for a rude welcome to 2021 for many in the southeastern United States in the coming days.
As an area of low pressure delivers snow and ice to areas of the Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast on Friday, a cold front trailing from the low will bring liquid precipitation and thunderstorms to the Southeast.
On New Year's Eve, lightning lit up the sky in much of southern and eastern Texas. The storm system will move eastward on Friday, and the thunderstorms will follow suit.
A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be trekking through Missouri and Illinois on Friday. These disturbances often help to add energy to thunderstorms that develop. Since the energy will be far removed from where the thunderstorms are expected to move through, the storms should not become overly strong. That said, residents should not let their guard down.
"Locally gusty thunderstorms will rumble to life as a cold front slowly digs eastward across portions of the Southeast on Friday," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "While a majority of the storms that fire up on Friday will remain below severe criteria, a few can become feisty and may lead to local wind damage," she continued.
Regardless of severe weather potential, any thunderstorm is always capable of producing very heavy rain in short period of time, which could lead to instances of flooding. This will be especially true in any locations that receive multiple thunderstorms.
Fayetteville, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Augusta and Macon, Georgia; Atlanta; and Tallahassee, Florida, are examples of cities that will be at risk of thunderstorms on Friday. Travelers on portions of interstates 20 and 95 could experience delays in any heavier thunderstorms.
The front and thunderstorms will continue to move eastward on Saturday.
"A secondary push of warm, moist air late Saturday can lead to additional heavy thunderstorms for the first weekend of 2021 in the Southeast," said Gilbert. "Any storm that develops late in the day Saturday through the overnight hours can produce heavy downpours that may lead to flash flooding issues for some."
A few thunderstorms may rumble in the Outer Banks on Sunday, especially in the morning, before the low pressure moves offshore.
With the cold front moving into the central Florida Peninsula, a few showers may dampen Orlando and Tampa on Sunday.
Those showers will continue southward into Miami and the Keys on Monday morning before the front moves to the south of the Sunshine State.
