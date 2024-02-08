1st severe weather, tornado threat of 2024 for Upper Midwest unfolding Thursday

Surging warmth will spark thunderstorms, some of which may turn severe with tornadoes, in parts of Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa into Thursday evening.

While millions in the Midwest may be enjoying record-challenging warmth into the end of this week, it will not be without problems. AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms, including the risk of a few tornadoes, into Thursday evening in parts of Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.

It has been many months since there have been severe thunderstorms near and north of Interstate 80 in the Upper Midwest. The last time severe storms packed large hail and high winds in Wisconsin was back in October 2023. If it seems early for severe weather concerns, it is. Typically, the first regional severe weather does not occur until early March in the region rather than early February.

High temperatures will trend well into the 50s and 60s over the Midwest into Friday ahead of a push of colder, more seasonable air advancing across the northern Plains. That colder air helped bring several inches of snow to parts of the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota.

As the leading edge of the colder air (cold front) approaches, towering clouds will spawn showers and thunderstorms from eastern Iowa, much of Wisconsin and northern Illinois into Thursday evening. As the storms strengthen, they can become locally severe with the risk of damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph, travel-slowing downpours and even hail up to the size of quarters.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ straight-line wind gust for the storms is 70 mph. Some of the strongest storms will also carry the potential for tornadoes, much stronger highly localized winds and greater risk to lives and property.

"Much of the afternoon and evening in the region will be free of severe weather and also free of rainfall," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said, adding, "There will likely only be an hour or two of risk as the storms erupt and push on through locations."

People should not let their guard down due to the severe weather risk being in the middle of the winter.

"The most likely zone for severe weather Thursday afternoon will be from near and north of Davenport, Iowa, to Rockford, Illinois, and Madison, Wisconsin," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

"Wind shear will be plentiful, allowing for rotating thunderstorms to develop and move quickly through the region into Thursday evening," Walker explained. Wind shear is the shifting of wind direction and increases in wind speed at ascending layers of the atmosphere.

Should severe thunderstorms survive farther to the southeast and reach the Chicago area, it would not be until the middle of the evening hours on Thursday, so much of the day will be rain-free, balmy and breezy.

As severe thunderstorms approach airport hubs, the likelihood of flight delays and ground stops will increase.

It is possible that strong thunderstorms survive the trip as far to the last as parts of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan Thursday night, Walker said.

On Friday, the risk of thunderstorms turning severe will decrease as the cold air advances through the eastern Great Lakes and the Ohio and middle Mississippi valleys.

However, as a new storm rolls out of the Southwest states and rides along the cold front later this weekend to early next week, severe thunderstorms could erupt in the warm air zone in the southeastern United States.

