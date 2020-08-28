1-2 punch of adverse weather ahead for south-central US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 31, 2020 7:05 AM
Shocking footage captured in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura shows the devastation left behind by the storm, which made landfall along the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
Following relatively quiet weather to end the weekend across much of the south-central United States, the region will have to gear up for multiple days of adverse weather to begin the week.
While many may have breathed a sigh of relief due to lack of severe weather on Sunday, that respite will be short-lived. Severe thunderstorms will take aim at portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Monday as a cold front edges into the area.
"A boundary between cooler, less humid air across the northern Plains will contrast strongly with the heat and humidity over the southern Plains Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Leseney said.
This boundary, also known as a cold front, will act as the focus for severe thunderstorm activity on Monday. By Monday afternoon, this front will stretch from the Texas Panhandle, through central Missouri, and all the way north into western Ontario, Canada.
Activity on Monday will ramp up in the afternoon as some sunshine and subsequent daytime heating acts to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of the slowly approaching cold front.
Thunderstorms will likely fire up along a southwest to northeast line and impact a swath of the region from west-central Texas to northeastern Oklahoma, before trekking southeastward during the evening and overnight. By the overnight hours, the threat for severe storms will shift into an area from northern Texas to western Arkansas.
Oklahoma City; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Abilene, Texas, are just a few locations that can have feisty storms roll through their area by Monday night.
The strongest storms on Monday will have the capacity to produce heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.
The front responsible for Monday's activity will slow to a halt and become stationary on Tuesday. This stationary front will allow heavy storm activity to continue for the south-central U.S. on Tuesday.
Rather than damaging wind gusts or large hail, the most widespread threat on Tuesday will take the form of flooding rainfall.
"Tuesday into Tuesday night, we are concerned about very heavy rainfall and flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. "We expect additional thunderstorm clusters to develop and more than one could move over the same areas impacted on Monday."
The largest threat associated with heavy rainfall is flash flooding. On Tuesday, flash flooding will be most likely over portions of northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Several inches of rain could fall in a relatively short period of time," Doll added. "If this happens, the ground will not be able to absorb it fast enough and storm drainage systems will become overwhelmed."
Ponding and even outright flooding can develop on roadways very quickly for locations caught under the heaviest downpours on Tuesday. Travelers, including those on portions of interstates 30, 35 and 40, should remain vigilant for rapidly changing conditions and never drive through flooded roadways.
The stationary front will likely remain draped over portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. Meaning, unsettled weather will remain in place over these weather-weary areas into midweek.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
1-2 punch of adverse weather ahead for south-central US
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 31, 2020 7:05 AM
Shocking footage captured in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura shows the devastation left behind by the storm, which made landfall along the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
Following relatively quiet weather to end the weekend across much of the south-central United States, the region will have to gear up for multiple days of adverse weather to begin the week.
While many may have breathed a sigh of relief due to lack of severe weather on Sunday, that respite will be short-lived. Severe thunderstorms will take aim at portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Monday as a cold front edges into the area.
"A boundary between cooler, less humid air across the northern Plains will contrast strongly with the heat and humidity over the southern Plains Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Leseney said.
This boundary, also known as a cold front, will act as the focus for severe thunderstorm activity on Monday. By Monday afternoon, this front will stretch from the Texas Panhandle, through central Missouri, and all the way north into western Ontario, Canada.
Activity on Monday will ramp up in the afternoon as some sunshine and subsequent daytime heating acts to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of the slowly approaching cold front.
Thunderstorms will likely fire up along a southwest to northeast line and impact a swath of the region from west-central Texas to northeastern Oklahoma, before trekking southeastward during the evening and overnight. By the overnight hours, the threat for severe storms will shift into an area from northern Texas to western Arkansas.
Oklahoma City; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Abilene, Texas, are just a few locations that can have feisty storms roll through their area by Monday night.
The strongest storms on Monday will have the capacity to produce heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.
Related:
The front responsible for Monday's activity will slow to a halt and become stationary on Tuesday. This stationary front will allow heavy storm activity to continue for the south-central U.S. on Tuesday.
Rather than damaging wind gusts or large hail, the most widespread threat on Tuesday will take the form of flooding rainfall.
"Tuesday into Tuesday night, we are concerned about very heavy rainfall and flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. "We expect additional thunderstorm clusters to develop and more than one could move over the same areas impacted on Monday."
The largest threat associated with heavy rainfall is flash flooding. On Tuesday, flash flooding will be most likely over portions of northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Several inches of rain could fall in a relatively short period of time," Doll added. "If this happens, the ground will not be able to absorb it fast enough and storm drainage systems will become overwhelmed."
Ponding and even outright flooding can develop on roadways very quickly for locations caught under the heaviest downpours on Tuesday. Travelers, including those on portions of interstates 30, 35 and 40, should remain vigilant for rapidly changing conditions and never drive through flooded roadways.
The stationary front will likely remain draped over portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. Meaning, unsettled weather will remain in place over these weather-weary areas into midweek.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.