Yellowstone National Park opens for the season

As National Park Week commences, Yellowstone National Park is celebrating the opening day of the summer season -- although snow is still in the forecast.

National Park Week begins on April 19, and all admissions to all national parks in the U.S. are free. AccuWeather speaks with Amanda Pollock of Maine’s Acadia National Park about this exciting week.

Friday morning, April 18, was the annual spring opening of Yellowstone National Park in northwestern Wyoming, allowing access to visitors for select roads and park entrances. Over the next month, additional roads will be opened, depending on weather conditions.

Although the park announced the "summer season" is underway, it will feel far from summer for visitors throughout National Park Week, which runs from April 19 through April 27.

High temperatures over the upcoming days in Yellowstone National Park are projected to range from the 30s to 40s Fahrenheit, on the cool side for this time of year. Typical mid-April daytime conditions range into the upper 40s F.

Tourists watching Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Overnight temperatures declining to the teens and 20s F will be commonplace in Yellowstone over the span of National Park Week.

"In 2024, conditions in Yellowstone National Park were warmer in comparison, featuring highs around the 50-degree mark," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

By the end of the weekend, a storm tracking through the interior Northwest states will usher in chances for a rain or snow shower in Yellowstone. Additional chances for snow flurries and showers will arise by mid- to late week. Visitors are advised to monitor the forecast ahead of their visit.

National Park Week to commence

National Park Week kicks off Saturday, April 19, and runs through nearly the end of the month, ending on Sunday, April 27. On the opening day of the nine-day celebration, outdoor enthusiasts from across the country can enjoy a free pass to parks that typically charge for entry.

Weather permitting, other engaging activities will be offered by the National Park Service at various parks across the nation, including National Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 19.

The week of celebration also overlaps with Earth Day, on Tuesday, April 22, a perfect time for people to explore the beautiful natural resources that the parks have to offer.

People gather at Tunnel View to take pictures of The Valley on March 23, 2025 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Some of the most popular national parks, including Zion and Yosemite, are projected to feature mainly dry conditions through the weekend. However, other locations in the West, such as Grand Teton, Olympic and Grand Canyon national parks, could contend with rain or snow showers at some point through Sunday.

