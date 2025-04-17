National Park Week kicks off with free admission on April 19

Celebrate National Park Week with free admission on April 19 and explore the beauty, history, and music-inspired theme of more than 400 national park sites across the U.S.

People gather at Tunnel View to take pictures of The Valley on March 23, 2025 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Next week marks the start of National Park Week, and to celebrate, all national parks across the United States will offer free admission on Saturday, April 19.

The annual celebration, which runs through April 27, highlights the natural beauty, cultural heritage and recreational opportunities preserved by the National Park Service. From towering redwood trees to historic battlefields, there are more than 400 national park sites of all shapes and sizes to explore.

This year’s theme, National Park Playlist, encourages visitors to discover the musical roots connected to the American landscape. Many parks across the country will host events and programs that spotlight the songs, sounds and stories that have shaped regional identities and national history.

Families can also take part in National Junior Ranger Day, a kid-focused initiative designed to engage young explorers. Special ranger programs and activity books will be available at participating parks throughout the week.

In addition to free entry on April 19, the National Park Service suggests several other ways to get involved:

•Share your park experiences on social media using #NationalParkWeek

•Visit nearby historic or natural landmarks

•Learn about park programs active in your own community

•Volunteer your time during National Volunteer Week

April often brings springtime warmth to many parts of the country, making it an ideal time to visit national parks before the summer crowds and high temperatures arrive. Before you head out, be sure to check the local forecast on the free AccuWeather app to stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

To find a park near you or learn more about National Park Week events, visit nps.gov/npweek.