Outdoor furniture for summer that'll stand up to the elements
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 10:22 AM EDT
You've had months of preparation time to design how you want your backyard space to look this summer. You've paid close attention to every detail, from the spots of shade where the sun sets to the plants that will survive and compliment the space. Now it's time to find the furniture to bring it all together.
There's no better way to maximize the use of your outdoor space than outdoor dining. With grilling season upon us, now is the ideal time to find dining table sets at which you can spend quality time with family and friends over a beverage and delicious food.
Outdoor furniture is selling fast, and coincidently, Wayfair's iconic yearly Way Day sales event falls perfectly in time for you to save money and buy the perfect outdoor furniture for your home. We've gathered a selection of bargains you can pick up this Way Day.
Alfonso 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$461.99,
$699.99 (34% Off)
Alfonso's four-piece rattan sofa comes with a loveseat that seats two people, two separate chairs, and a dining table. The cushions included are weather-resistant and come in a light tone that contrasts well against the classic black wicker. You can unzip the covers to wash them if they get dirty, or you can hose them down. The table has a tempered glass top and plenty of room to hold your refreshments on a hot summer day. There's even a lower shelf on which to keep your ice bucket for your beers.
Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$232.99,
$399.99 (42% Off)
Similar in style to the Alfonso rattan furniture set, the Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions is much slimmer and minimalist in design. making it easier to move around your patio space. It seats up to four on the two separate chairs and a loveseat.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
$216.99,
$299.00 (27% Off)
When the sun's out, it's time to roll out your lounging chairs. This plastic foldable Adirondack chair can easily be stored when not in use and comes in 50 colors to choose from, ranging from classic white, black, or a mix and match of colors. The all-weather plastic can be hosed down or wiped with a damp cloth to clean.
Arlean 3 Piece Bistro Set with Cushions
$299.99
This elegant Arlean 3 piece Bistro Set creates the perfect setting to unwind over the weekend. Whether it's with a cup of coffee as you swipe through the headlines or chatting with your significant other over a glass of red. The removable cushions are super comfortable to sit on, even for long periods.
Virginio 4 Piece Complete Patio Set
$202.99
Modernize your platform space with this Virginio 4 piece complete patio set. Made from sustainably sourced materials, the two chairs, a cozy love seat, and a table to socially gather around with your favorite people. It has a lightweight yet sturdy design and has PVC-coated polyester fabric that you can clean with a damp cloth.
To see more of outdoor rugs in the Way Day sale, click here.
