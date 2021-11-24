Backpacks that will stand up to rain and snow this school year
The back-to-school season is upon us, which can only mean: it's time to start shopping for school supplies.
There's nothing worse than seeing your kids miss the bus, get caught in the rain, and their belongings and backpack soaked, especially if they've got a laptop or tablet inside.
This is why a water-resistant bag is an essential purchase for this year's return to school.
From elementary school to high school and even college, we've gathered a great selection of affordable, water-resistant backpacks that are worth every penny.
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack, Print
L.L.Bean
$36.95
This schoolbag was the first kids backpack L.L. Bean ever made back in 1982, and the design is still a favorite to many, with a colorful and classic pattern, and made from durable, high-quality materials.
Buy it here
Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
Nordstrom
$80.00
The iconic Kånken backpack is one of the most recognizable adventure-styled backpacks you can have on your back. Available in various colors, the Scandinavian design offers practical storage and a stylish look.
Buy it here
Foldsack No.1 Water Resistant Backpack
Nordstrom
$115.00
Foldsack is a slightly larger backpack that is useful for your essential school needs, and for taking to friends or day trips out. It's made from a blend of 65% recycled polyester and 35% organic cotton, also known as G-1000 material. It has wax impregnation for water resistance.
Buy it here
Business Water-resistant Anti-theft School Laptop Backpack
Walmart
$19.99,
$49.99
Keep your belongings safe from downpours and thieves with this affordable rucksack. It comes with the ability to charge your phone or tablet on the go.
Buy it here
3 Colors Large Women USB Port School Backpack Students Waterproof
Walmart
$11.89-$24.99,
$49.98
Choose between various sizes and up to three colors to find the perfect waterproof backpacks. You can use it as Shoulder Bag, Handbag, or Backpack. Plus, it features a headphone/USB hole design for more convenience.
Buy it here
Deago Laptop Backpack
Walmart
$27.59
Keep your belongings safe with this anti-theft backpack, featuring a USB charging port, and the space to hold laptops that are up to 17 inches. This classic look will never go out of style.
Buy it here
Piccolo X-Travel City Backpack
Nordstrom
$80.00
Made from a durable tech fabric featuring a water-resistant PVC coating, this Tuscan full-grain leather is stylish, plus the durability makes it a backpack that will last many semesters.
Buy it here
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L
Lululemon
$78
Lululemon's City Adventurer Backpack is available exclusively online-only, and is the perfect backpack for carrying your essentials, and is designed for being on the move. The water-repellent material means you can keep your belongings dry, and wipe the bag clean if needed.
Buy it here
Junior Original Book Pack, Print
L.L.Bean
$29.95
Small but mighty, this Junior Original Book Pack is available in a few different prints and is perfect for younger children just getting started at school.
Buy it here
$95.00
Kane Kids is StateBags signature backpack for kids. It can fit a 13-inch laptop into the main compartment, and comfortably has the capacity for your everyday school gear.
Buy it here
More to consider: