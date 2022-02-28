Don't let your pet miss out on the St Patrick's Day celebrations
Published Feb. 28, 2022
Updated Feb. 28, 2022
One of the telltale signs that spring weather is just around the corner is the arrival of St. Patrick's Day, which is almost here. There are more ways than you can count on your fingers for how to celebrate St Patrick's Day and the rules are simple: Dress in green and have a good time.
While some people head out to the bars, others have at-home celebrations, and if you're the latter, then there's no way you can let your four-legged friend miss out on the fun too.
St Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17, which means you have a limited time to order the perfect outfit or toy for your furry friend.
We've gathered a wonderful range of St Patrick's Day-themed costumes, toys, or gimmicks that will undoubtedly get loads of likes on Instagram.
Frisco St. Patrick's Leprechaun Muscle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy By Frisco
$11.18
Frisco Pet Me For Luck Dog & Cat Bandana
$5.59, was $6.99
Frisco St. Patrick's Lucky Celebration Cat Toy with Catnip By Frisco
$7.98
Frisco Kiss Me I'm Lucky Dog & Cat T-Shirt By Frisco
$9.59, was $11.99
IDOMIK Dog Tuxedo Bandana, St. Patrick's Day Dog Bandana
$22.99
Tutu Joli Green Dog Tutu Skirt – Pet Dress Costume for Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, Birthday Celebrations & Photoshoots – M
$17.00, was $20.00
SANWOOD Dog Bandana,4Pcs St Patricks Day Dog Bandanas Reversible Triangle Bibs Lucky Shamrock Scarf Handkerchief Accessories for Cats Pets Animals,Pet Supplies
$27.96, was $56.99
St. Patrick's Day Pet Bed, Continuous Clover Luck Wealth Irish Traditional Pattern
$39.99
2 Pcs Set Green Shamrock Headband and Collar for Medium and Large Dog, St. Patrick's Day Pets Cloth Costume
$12.99, was $18.99
NICEXMAS Funny Pet Headpiece St Patricks's Day Hat Headgear Costume Accessories Photo Props for Cat Kitten Dog (Green)
$6.99, was $11.99
