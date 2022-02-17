Our top picks from the annual Nordstrom Winter Sale
Published Feb. 17, 2022 5:44 PM EST
Updated Feb. 17, 2022 5:53 PM EST
The time has come for the long-awaited Nordstrom Winter Sale.
Every year, Nordstrom puts on a sale as the end of winter approaches in which the retailer clears its shelves of all the winter essentials. The winter sale is loaded with winterwear, home decor, bedding, making the occasion the perfect time to stock up for the remainder of this season -- and for next year.
We've searched high and low in the Nordstrom Winter Sale and picked out our favorite winter essentials, from cozy slippers to winter coats -- and everything else you can think of.
See the full Nordstrom Winter Sale here.
McKay Water Resistant Bootie
Nordstrom
$75.00, was
$150.00 (50% off)
Buy it here
Flossy Cardigan
FRENCH CONNECTION
Nordstrom
$85.76, was
$128.00 (33% off)
Buy it here
Carbide Pertex® Shield Waterproof Bibs Snow Pants
Nordstrom
$209.30, was
$299.00 (30% off)
Buy it here
Water Repellent Rain Jacket
Nordstrom
$99.90, was
$150.00 (33% off)
Buy it here
Ascot Slipper
UGG
Nordstrom
$54.96 – $109.95, was
$109.95
Buy it here
Essex Quilted Vest
PETER MILLAR
Nordstrom
$118.80– $158.40, was
$198.00 (up to 40% off)
Buy it here
Velveteen Dream Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstorm
$107.40– $183.20, was
$179.00–$229.00
Buy it here
574 Classic Sneaker
NEW BALANCE
Nordstrom
$63.74– $89.99, was
$84.99–$89.99
Buy it here
Men's Dri-FIT Essential Woven Pocket Running Pants
Nordstrom
$46.90, was
$70.00 (33% off)
Buy it here
Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
HUNTER
Nordstrom
$70.00, was
$140.00 (50% off)
Buy it here
Nova Mid Volume Backpack
HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO.
Nordstrom
$49.00, was
$70.00 (30% off)
Buy it here
Packable Convertible Ripstop Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
$99.99, was
$145.00 (31% off)
Buy it here
