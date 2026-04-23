Roadrunner spotted far from its usual range in Denver surprises birders

A Greater Roadrunner sighting in Denver has birders buzzing with no sign of Wile E. Coyote in pursuit far from the species’ usual range.

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File photo: A Greater Roadrunner in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3, 2026. (Image credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

A Greater Roadrunner sighting in Denver is stirring interest among birders after the cuckoo was seen by multiple people in recent weeks.

According to a report on eBird.org, a Greater Roadrunner was spotted on April 15 along South Parker Road in Denver. While this is the only report on eBird for Denver, other recent sightings have sparked interest in the local birding scene, with mentions appearing on the Birds of Colorado Facebook group and other birding websites.

Audubon Denver Master Birder Crystal Reser told AccuWeather that while the sighting is “unusual,” it is not a “rare bird alert” like a more recent sighting of a white-faced ibis in Colorado, a species that typically inhabits the southeastern United States. Still, the roadrunner is well north of where the birds are usually found.

Greater roadrunners are native to Texas, Oklahoma and the far southeastern corner of Colorado. They are not typically found in urban environments.

“They do like to run,” Reser said, referencing the Looney Tunes cartoon. “They spend most of their time on the ground, hunting snakes, insects and bugs and chasing them on the ground.”

Reser said the bird was spotted in a congested part of the city near the High Line Canal, which could provide clues about how it ended up so far north of its usual habitat.

“My guess, he followed the greenbelt heading north from Colorado Springs to Denver,” Reser said.

This Denver newcomer may also be young. A juvenile bird could have become disoriented while searching for food or exploring. It could also be seeking a new habitat. Reser said no Greater Roadrunners have ever nested in the Denver metro area.

“We are seeing more kind of unusual birds showing up in Colorado,” Reser said.

Spring migration is a good time for birders to spot non-native species, but Reser said roadrunners do not typically migrate far from their southwestern habitat.

Still, she said the sighting highlights how bird-watching can reveal broader environmental patterns. Storms and weather changes can also push birds into unusual areas.

“The important thing is to pay attention to what is happening in nature,” she said. “Birds are one of the best ways to be in tune with nature…and trying to do something to improve it.”

Providing water in birdbaths and planting native plants are two ways people can help their feathered friends.