Rafter missing for nearly a year found dead in Colorado River

Rafting on the Colorado River. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Human remains discovered in the Colorado River last month have been identified as Thomas Russell, a 61-year-old rafter from Littleton, Colorado, who went missing nearly a year ago. His identity was confirmed through dental records, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Russell vanished on June 1, 2024, after a raft he was in capsized in the Yarmony Rapids area near the Grand and Eagle county line. Emergency crews responded to a 911 text alert around 3:40 p.m. reporting an unresponsive person in the water.

At the scene, responders found Brent Boulter, 56, also thrown from the raft. He was pronounced dead despite CPR efforts. Russell could not be located. A third person was able to exit the river safely.

Search efforts included boats, drones, and aerial support but turned up nothing until May 21, 2025, when low water levels exposed human remains near Rancho Del Rio. The Grand County Coroner's Office confirmed Russell's identity and notified his family.

Neither Russell nor Boulter were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident.

