Crane collapse amid high winds kills 2 at Florida hospital construction site

A business owner nearby described the winds as “particularly strong” earlier that afternoon. The cause of the collapse is under active investigation.

File photo of a crane similar to the one that collapsed in Florida. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Two construction workers were killed Wednesday when a large crane collapsed at the site of a new Cape Canaveral hospital located on Merritt Island, on Florida's Space Coast, according to officials.

The collapse happened during a period of strong winds and rain in the afternoon. The crane fell across the site, crushing a work truck and damaging part of the building’s roof. The two injured workers were pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Work has since been suspended.

“This was a serious weather-related incident,” Lance Skelly, spokesperson for Health First, the company building the hospital, said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and all those affected.”

High winds and rain passed over Merritt Island on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service office in Melbourne issued a special weather statement warning of strong winds and advising people to seek shelter in a sturdy structure as a line of storms moved through the area. Local weather stations measured winds of up to 55 miles per hour at the time of the collapse.

Gilbane Building, the company managing the construction, confirmed that the two victims were trade workers, one employed by Baker Concrete, the other by a separate contractor. Neither worker’s identity has been released.

A business owner nearby described the winds as “particularly strong” earlier that afternoon, according to Florida Today. The cause of the collapse is under active investigation.

“We are supporting our trade contractors and working with authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Gilbane said.

As of Thursday morning, the site remains shut down while officials complete their review.