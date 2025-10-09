Strengthening Jerry to unleash flash flooding, strong winds in northeastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Jerry will pass near parts of the northeastern Caribbean with flash flooding, gusty winds, and rough seas before turning north and potentially impacting the Azores next week.

Tropical Storm Jerry is gaining strength and will pass near or over some of the islands in the northeastern Caribbean prior to the end of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Dangerous conditions from flash flooding and damaging winds will affect the region into the start of the weekend.

As of midday Thursday, Jerry was a tropical storm with 65-mph winds. Most of the thunderstorms associated with Jerry were on its southern side, but the storm is forecast to become better organized as combative breezes around it ease. As this occurs, Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane.

Jerry continued to track more westward than northward over much of this week. While a sharp turn to the north is forecast over the next day or two, the present predicted track brings the eye of the storm to within a few dozen miles of Barbuda, Montserrat, Antigua, Guadelupe, Anguilla and St. Martin.

"The center of Jerry will be closest to the Leeward Islands from Thursday night to Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. The storm was speeding along at 18 mph as of Thursday afternoon.

These same islands will experience the strongest wind gusts and heaviest rainfall associated with the storm, but gusty winds and drenching squalls will extend well away from the eye as the storm changes its shape.

Significant impacts are forecast in the northern part of the Windward Islands to the south and also farther to the east in the Leewards, as well as the British and United States Virgin Islands.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes rates Jerry as "Less than 1" in the northeastern Caribbean, with potential for greater impact if the storm strengthens quickly.

"A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast over the Leewards. Rainfall will generally total 2-4 inches nearer to the eye, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches in isolated spots," Pydynowski said.

Residents and visitors to the islands should be prepared for downed trees or washed-out mud and rocks that could block area roads.

Seas will build up surrounding Jerry as the storm moves along and gains strength. Surf conditions along some of the beaches in the islands can be dangerous for swimming. Small craft and larger shipping and passenger vessels could face dangerous conditions.

"Wind gusts of 40–60 mph are expected and can cause localized power outages," Pydynowski said. Some of the strong gusts can be accompanied by thunderstorms.

From later Friday through the weekend, Jerry will take a curved northerly path over the central Atlantic, leading the storm away from the Caribbean and to the east of Bermuda.

Jerry is forecast to transition to a tropical wind and rainstorm over the North Atlantic late next week, potentially impacting the Azores.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists have already dubbed a future system a tropical wind and rainstorm that has the potential to inflict major damage along a portion of the U.S. Atlantic Coast from late this weekend to early next week.

Thousands of miles to the east, a separate storm spinning over the North Atlantic, north of the Azores, has the potential to evolve into a tropical or subtropical storm into the end of the week.

During next week, a tropical wave of low pressure moving off the coast of Africa may strengthen into a tropical storm over time.

