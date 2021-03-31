Porch swings that will have the hours swinging by
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 31, 2021 10:53 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Fortunately for us all, spring is finally here, and it's time to find the perfect porch swing for your home
Lose track of the hours by sitting on a porch swing, sipping your favorite beverage and immersing yourself in the pages of a gripping novel. All the while, the blissful breeze sweeps the scent of freshly-cut grass and recently-bloomed flowers across your path.
We've gathered some of the most sought-after porch swings, both with and without a stand. Really, you can place a porch swing anywhere -- overlooking the front lawn or your backyard, so you can keep an eye on your barbecue as you wind down for the weekend on a Friday evening.
Mainstays Belden Park 3-Person Outdoor Patio Daybed Swing with Canopy, Blue
$237.00
Seating up to three people, this outdoor daybed swing is available in four different colors: Beige, Blue, Green, and Red. The canopy overhead keeps the sun off your shoulders while still allowing you to be outside for long periods in the shade. It features button-tufted cushions for extra comfort, and the frame itself is steel-coated in a black finish. To clean, either wipe down with a damp cloth or use soapy water and a sponge. To turn it into a daybed by collapsing the back. This is perfect for late afternoon naps on a Sunday, breathing in the fresh summer air.
Buy it here
Best Choice Products 3-Seat Converting Outdoor Patio Canopy Swing Hammock - Tan
$289.99
Best Choice's three-seat outdoor porch swing can hold up to 750 pounds and is designed to fit up to three people or two people comfortably. The earthy tan color blends nicely with all garden, patio, or porch styles. Not only does it act as a porch swing, but the backdrop is adjustable, turning it into a daybed if you feel like taking a snooze. The cushioning is super soft, better yet, stain and water-resistant, and to clean them, wipe down with warm soapy water. The frame of the porch swing is made from tempered steel and features a black powder-coated finish, extending the life and making it more durable by preventing rust.
Buy it here
Otteridge Patio Porch Swing with Stand
$219.99,
$239.99 (8% Off)
This warming red-toned patio porch swing by Otteridge is one of the more popular swings on the market. Seating up to three people on the springy seats, you can fold down the backrest and turn it into a day bed. With an adjustable sunshade, you can keep yourself sheltered from the UV rays all day, even while the sun's cast is moving throughout the afternoon and early evening. The perfectly-engineered springs that connect the swing to the stand allow for a smooth swing on the chair, perfect to drift you off into a Sunday nap or as you kick up your feet while reading a book.
Buy it here
Sally Patio Hanging Porch Swing
$353.99,
$609.99 (42% Off)
The Sally Patio Hanging Porch Swing takes to a more modern design. The stand-alone swing doesn't come with a stand but can be attached to one, to the overhead of your patio, or if it's strong enough, a tree or pergola. As it's hung from a center point, you can swing in all directions instead of on a singular axis as you would with a swing on a stand. The circular shape base paired with the high walls creates a cozy enclosed space, providing a lovely setting to tuck yourself into a blanket on summer evenings.
Buy it here
Outdoor 4 ft. Natural Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains
$69.97
Sometimes you can't beat the traditional look. Go back to basics with this Natural Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains, measuring four feet wide. To glam it up, add a blanket or cushioning for more comfort. You can even paint it a bright color for a pop of personality to make it stand out. The hardwood comes unfinished, so for more protection, stain the timber or add a layer of protective coating to make it last longer.
Buy it here
3-Person Steel Porch Swing with Beige Cushions
$499
Sunnydaze Decor's porch swing features a luxurious touch: The royal beige cushions and plush pillows are made with soft waterproof polyester fabric and are lovely to cuddle up to. What sets this swing above the others is the convenient side tables that you can rest your beverage, snack or book on. You can remove the canopy when the winds pick up or if you want to move the swing about bit by bit.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Porch swings that will have the hours swinging by
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 31, 2021 10:53 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Fortunately for us all, spring is finally here, and it's time to find the perfect porch swing for your home
Lose track of the hours by sitting on a porch swing, sipping your favorite beverage and immersing yourself in the pages of a gripping novel. All the while, the blissful breeze sweeps the scent of freshly-cut grass and recently-bloomed flowers across your path.
We've gathered some of the most sought-after porch swings, both with and without a stand. Really, you can place a porch swing anywhere -- overlooking the front lawn or your backyard, so you can keep an eye on your barbecue as you wind down for the weekend on a Friday evening.
Mainstays Belden Park 3-Person Outdoor Patio Daybed Swing with Canopy, Blue
Mainstays Belden Park 3-Person Outdoor Patio Daybed Swing with Canopy, Blue
$237.00
Seating up to three people, this outdoor daybed swing is available in four different colors: Beige, Blue, Green, and Red. The canopy overhead keeps the sun off your shoulders while still allowing you to be outside for long periods in the shade. It features button-tufted cushions for extra comfort, and the frame itself is steel-coated in a black finish. To clean, either wipe down with a damp cloth or use soapy water and a sponge. To turn it into a daybed by collapsing the back. This is perfect for late afternoon naps on a Sunday, breathing in the fresh summer air.
Buy it here
Best Choice Products 3-Seat Converting Outdoor Patio Canopy Swing Hammock - Tan
Best Choice Products 3-Seat Converting Outdoor Patio Canopy Swing Hammock - Tan
$289.99
Best Choice's three-seat outdoor porch swing can hold up to 750 pounds and is designed to fit up to three people or two people comfortably. The earthy tan color blends nicely with all garden, patio, or porch styles. Not only does it act as a porch swing, but the backdrop is adjustable, turning it into a daybed if you feel like taking a snooze. The cushioning is super soft, better yet, stain and water-resistant, and to clean them, wipe down with warm soapy water. The frame of the porch swing is made from tempered steel and features a black powder-coated finish, extending the life and making it more durable by preventing rust.
Buy it here
Otteridge Patio Porch Swing with Stand
Otteridge Patio Porch Swing with Stand
$219.99,
$239.99(8% Off)
This warming red-toned patio porch swing by Otteridge is one of the more popular swings on the market. Seating up to three people on the springy seats, you can fold down the backrest and turn it into a day bed. With an adjustable sunshade, you can keep yourself sheltered from the UV rays all day, even while the sun's cast is moving throughout the afternoon and early evening. The perfectly-engineered springs that connect the swing to the stand allow for a smooth swing on the chair, perfect to drift you off into a Sunday nap or as you kick up your feet while reading a book.
Buy it here
More to consider:
Sally Patio Hanging Porch Swing
Sally Patio Hanging Porch Swing
$353.99,
$609.99(42% Off)
The Sally Patio Hanging Porch Swing takes to a more modern design. The stand-alone swing doesn't come with a stand but can be attached to one, to the overhead of your patio, or if it's strong enough, a tree or pergola. As it's hung from a center point, you can swing in all directions instead of on a singular axis as you would with a swing on a stand. The circular shape base paired with the high walls creates a cozy enclosed space, providing a lovely setting to tuck yourself into a blanket on summer evenings.
Buy it here
Outdoor 4 ft. Natural Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains
Outdoor 4 ft. Natural Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains
$69.97
Sometimes you can't beat the traditional look. Go back to basics with this Natural Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains, measuring four feet wide. To glam it up, add a blanket or cushioning for more comfort. You can even paint it a bright color for a pop of personality to make it stand out. The hardwood comes unfinished, so for more protection, stain the timber or add a layer of protective coating to make it last longer.
Buy it here
3-Person Steel Porch Swing with Beige Cushions
3-Person Steel Porch Swing with Beige Cushions
$499
Sunnydaze Decor's porch swing features a luxurious touch: The royal beige cushions and plush pillows are made with soft waterproof polyester fabric and are lovely to cuddle up to. What sets this swing above the others is the convenient side tables that you can rest your beverage, snack or book on. You can remove the canopy when the winds pick up or if you want to move the swing about bit by bit.
Buy it hereReport a Typo