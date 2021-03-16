Affordable insect screens for your windows and door this summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 17, 2021 8:55 AM EDT
The best days of summer are spent in the yard, cooking up a feast on the BBQ, sunbathing, reading, or blasting your favorite summer playlist with your friends and family. But with the good also comes the bad, and with summer comes blood-sucking mosquitos.
And what's even worse than getting bites while you're outside? Mosquitos and other summer bugs in your house. Ensuring you have insect screens on your windows and doors can help keep those pests outside.
We've gathered affordable insect screens that you can easily install onto your windows and doorframes in a matter of minutes.
For window screens, cut the screen mesh to size and attach it with the adhesive included. The doorway screens have magnetic attachments that automatically open and close as you walk through, stopping any insect from following you into your home.
Georgia Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door with Butterfly Style Opening
$16.33,
$26.99 (39% Off)
Keep the doors open on a hot summer's day without worrying about bugs sneaking into your home. Whether you're strolling in and out of just keeping the door open to let the breeze in, attach the screen to your doorway with 12 hook and loop fastener strips. The screen curtain has a magnetic lining running down the center, so it automatically seals up once you've passed through. There's even a cute butterfly print to add a touch of color to your space. Each package comes with two screens.
Insect Hand Ready to Install Mesh Prehung Screen Door
$17.00
With a plain design and available in three colors, white, yellow, or black, this ready-to-install mesh attaches to your doorframe. It has 9 magnetic clips that automatically reconnect once you've passed through the mesh screen.
$28.99
This aluminum door accessory was designed with an extra-wide header piece for a secure installation. The heavy-duty fiberglass is durable and suitable for pets and children, without the risk of is tearing. The strong hook and loop tape connects to the mesh frame, pinning it to the doorway, and the multiple magnetic stripes ensure a tight closening.
PermaStik Removable Insect Screen
$5.65
The PermaStik Removable Insect Screen fits Windows up to 59.1 in x 51.2 in, and then you can cut it down for smaller windows. Designed to last, the polyester mesh is UV resistant, while the specially designed adhesive tape sticks to the window, allowing you to keep h windows open throughout the day, which is useful when you're cooking up a big feast and it's getting hot in the kitchen, without having to swat away the flys.
Indoor Insect Fly Screen Curtain Mesh Bug Mosquito Netting Door Window Black
$8.69
This mosquito screen is super easy to use; simply splice into the size you need, take the self-adhesive, press the net at the surface of the barbs, and attach it to the window frame. Attach from the inside of your window, and if you need to, take it down and wash if necessary.
