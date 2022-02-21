Grab a bargain on outdoor furniture from the Wayfair Presidents Day Sale
Published Feb. 21, 2022 1:42 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 21, 2022 1:44 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
It's that time of year when we begin to plan how we want our outdoor spaces to look in the summer. With spring a matter of weeks away, many turn to Pinterest, Instagram, and magazines for inspiration on the latest trends.
Whether you have a small patio, or large outdoor space big enough to grow your own produce and have an area designated for gathering and entertaining, you can elevate it, make it look better and more welcoming by introducing outdoor furniture.
If you already have an idea of what you want your outdoor space to look like, then don't wait around until spring when everyone's shopping and supply is low, and prices are up. There's no better time than now to pick up some outdoor furniture pieces in the Wayfair President's Day Sale, which features products that are up to 60% off. We've gathered our top picks on items we think will be trending this summer.
See the full sale here.
Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
$179.99, was
$399.99 (55% Off)
Buy it here
Charmain Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
$459.99, was
$600.05 (23% Off)
Buy it here
Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair (Set of 4)
Wayfair
$669.99 ($167.50per item), was
$1,099.99 (39% Off)
Buy it here
Bousquet 72'' Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed with Cushions
Wayfair
$1,259.99, was
$2,019.00 (38% Off)
Buy it here
Castelli Rectangular 8 - Person 83'' Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair
$1,999.99, was
$3,779.99 (47% Off)
Buy it here
Chrissy Patio Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
$860.00 ($430.00per item), was
$920.00 (7% Off)
Buy it here
Sampson Patio Chair
Wayfair
$92.99 (sale)
Buy it here
Melissus Rectangular 6 - Person 55'' Long Dining Set
Wayfair
$899.99,
$1,580.00 (43% Off)
Buy it here
Kimolos 144'' Cantilever Umbrella
Wayfair
$404.99, was
$589.99 (31% Off)
Buy it here
Hodgins 85.6'' Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed with Cushions
Wayfair
$4,099.99, was
$9,300.00 (56% Off)
Buy it here
