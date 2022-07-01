Fireworks frighten your furry friends? Here are tips to keep them calm
Loud noises like fireworks can be discomforting for dogs, but there are steps you can take to lower your pet's distress. Plus, some cities are doing away with fireworks entirely for this futuristic alternative.
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 1, 2022 11:28 AM EDT
|
Updated Jul. 1, 2022 4:25 PM EDT
Fireworks can be scary for pets. Here are some tips to keep them safe ahead of the Fourth of July.
Fireworks are an important part of Fourth of July festivities for many Americans, but many of our furry friends find the loud booms, sizzles and bright colors frightening. Dogs have a far better sense of hearing than humans, meaning the sound of the loud crackles of color are amplified to the point where some pets find the experience of constant fireworks going off very uncomfortable.
"They don't have any idea why there would be such loud, disruptive noises, and it's very scary for a lot of dogs, especially if they are home by themselves," Amy Nichols, a member of the Humane Society of the United States, told AccuWeather.
One way to keep pets comfortable is to have someone stay home to comfort the frightened animals. Another important step is to minimize the number of explosions your pet has to hear.
"Less windows, a quiet room, potentially a bedroom, even just having the TV on so there is some background noise can really help," Nichols said.
If you have to take your pets outside for Fourth of July celebrations, make sure to keep them on a leash with a well-fitted collar and identification tags. The loud noises can trigger a pet's fight or flight instinct, making it more likely for them to flee to try and escape the booms if given the chance. According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing over the Fourth of July weekend than during any other time of year.
Veterinarians can also prescribe medications to help the most anxious pets relax on what can be a fun night for people, but a scary night for pooches.
In some cities, though, our furry friends will be able to rest easy. Many cities in the United States are switching to drone displays, a more expensive but environmentally friendly, pet-friendly and highly customizable option, according to Axios.
People watch a holiday drone display sponsored by Wal-Mart Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Drone shows are becoming especially popular in the West, where the extraordinarily dry conditions make fireworks likely to ignite potentially deadly wildfires. These drones can be used to simulate fireworks, or they can make holiday-themed shapes like bald eagles or the American flag.
"We love fireworks, but they blow things up, they're single-use, they make things catch on fire and they scare animals," John Hopkins, co-founder of the drone show company Celestial, told Reuters.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Fireworks frighten your furry friends? Here are tips to keep them calm
Loud noises like fireworks can be discomforting for dogs, but there are steps you can take to lower your pet's distress. Plus, some cities are doing away with fireworks entirely for this futuristic alternative.
By Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 1, 2022 11:28 AM EDT | Updated Jul. 1, 2022 4:25 PM EDT
Fireworks can be scary for pets. Here are some tips to keep them safe ahead of the Fourth of July.
Fireworks are an important part of Fourth of July festivities for many Americans, but many of our furry friends find the loud booms, sizzles and bright colors frightening. Dogs have a far better sense of hearing than humans, meaning the sound of the loud crackles of color are amplified to the point where some pets find the experience of constant fireworks going off very uncomfortable.
"They don't have any idea why there would be such loud, disruptive noises, and it's very scary for a lot of dogs, especially if they are home by themselves," Amy Nichols, a member of the Humane Society of the United States, told AccuWeather.
One way to keep pets comfortable is to have someone stay home to comfort the frightened animals. Another important step is to minimize the number of explosions your pet has to hear.
"Less windows, a quiet room, potentially a bedroom, even just having the TV on so there is some background noise can really help," Nichols said.
If you have to take your pets outside for Fourth of July celebrations, make sure to keep them on a leash with a well-fitted collar and identification tags. The loud noises can trigger a pet's fight or flight instinct, making it more likely for them to flee to try and escape the booms if given the chance. According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing over the Fourth of July weekend than during any other time of year.
Veterinarians can also prescribe medications to help the most anxious pets relax on what can be a fun night for people, but a scary night for pooches.
In some cities, though, our furry friends will be able to rest easy. Many cities in the United States are switching to drone displays, a more expensive but environmentally friendly, pet-friendly and highly customizable option, according to Axios.
People watch a holiday drone display sponsored by Wal-Mart Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Drone shows are becoming especially popular in the West, where the extraordinarily dry conditions make fireworks likely to ignite potentially deadly wildfires. These drones can be used to simulate fireworks, or they can make holiday-themed shapes like bald eagles or the American flag.
"We love fireworks, but they blow things up, they're single-use, they make things catch on fire and they scare animals," John Hopkins, co-founder of the drone show company Celestial, told Reuters.
In other news:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo