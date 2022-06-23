Deck boxes are the ultimate outdoor storage for your backyard
Published Jun. 23, 2022 4:22 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 23, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Outdoor storage is the most efficient way to keep gardening equipment, kids' toys, and patio furniture cushions organized and away from the house because they often bring dirt and insects with them too. While a shed or garage is the most popular choice for outdoor furniture, deck boxes are much cheaper and suitable if you lack the space, and they even look like any other patio furniture.
Deck boxes come weather-resistant to prevent the rain from soaking what's inside, and arguably, more importantly, stop the harmful UV rays from fading or damaging your cushions. There are different styles and sizes for all gardens, and we've gathered a great selection of deck boxes to upgrade your backyard this summer.
Winston Porter Arrio 135 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Deck Box with Lock
Wayfair
$147.70, was $169.00
Buy it here
Keter 71 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box with Wheels in Dark Brown
Wayfair
$89.99
Buy it here
Suncast Outdoor 50 Gallon Resin Deck Box with Seat, Java Brown
Walmart
$144.99, was $209.99
Buy it here
Suncast Outdoor 22 Gallon Resin and Wicker Deck Box, Java Brown
Walmart
$54.99
Buy it here
165 Gallon Weather Resistant Resin Deck Storage Container Box Outdoor Patio Garden Furniture, White
Walmart
$84.00
Buy it here
Lifetime Heavy-Duty 130 Gallon Plastic Deck Box, Desert Sand
Walmart
$192.60
Buy it here
Suncast 22 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Storage Bench
Wayfair
$54.00
Buy it here
Winston Porter Arrion 150 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Resin Lockable Deck Box in Grey
Wayfair
$234.44
Buy it here
Suncast 73 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Resin Lockable Deck Box
Wayfair
$139.00, was $159.99
Buy it here
Lifetime 130 Gallons Gallon Water Resistant Plastic Lockable Deck Box
Wayfair
$203.95, was $220.09
Buy it here
Report a Typo
More to consider: