Best sheets to keep your bed cool in the summer heat and humidity
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 23, 2021 8:53 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Summer is a favorite season for many, usually, it means spending more time outdoors with your family, taking part in more activities, or going on an adventure or break to wind down from your normally hectic lives. One downside of summer warm weather though? Night sweats.
It's common to rotate your bed sheets when a new season comes. Switching your brushed cotton and jersey bedding for linen or bamboo can help keep your bed cold. If you don't already have summer bed sheets in your linen closet, then it's about time you invest in some.
Bedsheets that are designed with keeping you cool in mind do more than just keep the sweat off your back, they also minimize bacteria that build up in moist environments which can cause breakout spots, and they allow your skin to breathe in the muggy atmosphere.
There are many options to choose from when shopping for bed sheets. Here are our picks for the best summer bed sheets that will keep you sleeping soundly.
Linen Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen
From $175
Brooklinen's 100% linen bed sheets are made in Portugal from Belgium and French Flax. Each garment has been individually dyed, and the sheets are OEKO-TEX certified. Linen is airy, lightweight and insanely soft- getting softer with every wash.
Linen Quilt Set
Brooklinen
$286.20,
$318 (10% off!)
This Linen Quilt Set from Brooklinen never goes out of season. It's soft against the skin, is breathable for the warmer months, and you can mix and match your bedding for a more laid-back aesthetic!
Linen Fitted Sheet
Brooklinen
$109
These fitted linen sheets prevent bunching in the middle of the night, and the stonewash tones are versatile and can be worked in conjunction with different bed sheets. It's light, airy and super-soft to touch, making it the perfect baselayer for your bed at night.
Essential Sheet Set
SlumberCloud
$181.90
This weighted, airy, and breathable Essential Sheet Set brings everything a summer sheet should be, with high-performance temperature-regulating fibers, and the softness and durability of high-quality cotton.
Performance Sheet Set
Slumber Cloud
$229
This Performance Sheet uses two temperature-regulating technologies, proactive Outlast viscose fibers, and Tencel which is renowned for moisture-wicking. Arguably, this is the softest sheet on the market, being as soft as silk, yet breathable like linen.
Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
Boll and Branch
$168 — $298
This modern Percale Hemmed Sheet set gives a crisp finish to your bedroom. It launders almost wrinkle-free, and there's plenty of room to neatly tuck it in. Not only do they get softer with each wash, but the cotton is also of the highest quality.
Buy it here
Photo: Jeremy Witteveen & Tina Serafini
Moleculea
$119.00
This Performance Sheet is hydrophilic with TENCEL technology, meaning it will wick away moisture and keep you dry and cool. With less moisture, it is also unfavorable for bacteria growth. All the Lyocell fibers come from sustainable wood sources that are harvested from certified and controlled sources.
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
$255.20, was $319.00
Made with premium 100% Viscose from Bamboo fabric, these bamboo sheets are hypoallergenic and super easy to wash, plus, they're stain resistant. They fit well on both regular and deep pocket mattresses up to 20 inches.
MIRACLE SHEET SET
Miracle Brand
$139
Stay cool at night and say goodbye to night sweats. These Miracles Sheets really do work miracles, it stops bacteria build-up which means you're less likely to break out in spots, plus, it stays fresher for longer, and lasts three times as long between laundry days. It prevents 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria growth.
Sateen 276 Thread Count Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
Nordstrom
$99.00–$139.00
Made in Portugal from 100% organic cotton, Casper's sateen sheets use inner corner snap tabs to keep the duvet in place, and sealed off with zip closure. They are also wrinkle-resistant, so there's no need to iron unless you want the ultimate crisp.
