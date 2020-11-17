Our picks for men's sweatpants and joggers
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Nov. 18, 2020 9:00 AM
|
Updated Nov. 18, 2020 9:00 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Joggers are the most versatile piece of clothing one can own. You can lounge in them, exercise, or even incorporate them into your day-to-day outfits. While you're spending a great deal of time at home and leaving the house mainly for exercise, now is the perfect time to pick up some great sweatpants.
From sweatpants with fleece insides to moisture-wicking slim fit joggers, we've gathered some of the best joggers this season that promise the ultimate comfort, whether you're running, doing yoga, or watching TV.
Escobar Sweatpants Dark Grey
$248
These slim-fit sweatpants feature a slightly dropped crotch for both stylistic and comfort reasons and offer a tapered fit along the calves. The design took inspiration from the South American soccer warmup kits in the '80s.
Buy it here
$88.00
Suitable for the city and the woods, the Roots City sweatpants feature durable interlock fabric, which has a double-knit construction for extra durability and leaving an ultra-soft feel. There's also a tailored waistband for additional detail and drawcords for different adjustments if necessary.
Buy it here
Men's Dry Stretch Sweatpants
$29.90
Newly updated this season with a slim fit and more stretch around the waist, Uniqlo's Dry Sweatpants are perfect for all types of activities, whether it's yoga or running. The quick-drying DRY technology prevents sweat-marks and rapidly releases moisture to keep you feeling fresh, even through the most challenging workout. The pockets also feature zippers to ensure your valuables stay put.
Buy it here
Men's Pile-Lined Sweatpants
$29.90
With an ultra-soft boa fleece inside to keep your legs warm when you're lounging around, the pile-lined sweatpants have been explicitly designed to be the comfiest pair of joggers, however, without the baggy shape. Instead, these pants have a slightly slim-cut shape.
Buy it here
$98.00
These joggers are versatile and can be worn for the gym or binge-watching your favorite TV shows on Netflix. The fabric is carbon peached for an ultra-soft feel and features a four-way stretch that ensures your motions are unrestricted. These joggers are also moisture-wicking to keep you cool during your workout.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Our picks for men's sweatpants and joggers
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Nov. 18, 2020 9:00 AM | Updated Nov. 18, 2020 9:00 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Joggers are the most versatile piece of clothing one can own. You can lounge in them, exercise, or even incorporate them into your day-to-day outfits. While you're spending a great deal of time at home and leaving the house mainly for exercise, now is the perfect time to pick up some great sweatpants.
From sweatpants with fleece insides to moisture-wicking slim fit joggers, we've gathered some of the best joggers this season that promise the ultimate comfort, whether you're running, doing yoga, or watching TV.
Escobar Sweatpants Dark Grey
Escobar Sweatpants Dark Grey
$248
These slim-fit sweatpants feature a slightly dropped crotch for both stylistic and comfort reasons and offer a tapered fit along the calves. The design took inspiration from the South American soccer warmup kits in the '80s.
Buy it here
Roots City Pant
Roots City Pant
$88.00
Suitable for the city and the woods, the Roots City sweatpants feature durable interlock fabric, which has a double-knit construction for extra durability and leaving an ultra-soft feel. There's also a tailored waistband for additional detail and drawcords for different adjustments if necessary.
Buy it here
Men's Dry Stretch Sweatpants
Men's Dry Stretch Sweatpants
$29.90
Newly updated this season with a slim fit and more stretch around the waist, Uniqlo's Dry Sweatpants are perfect for all types of activities, whether it's yoga or running. The quick-drying DRY technology prevents sweat-marks and rapidly releases moisture to keep you feeling fresh, even through the most challenging workout. The pockets also feature zippers to ensure your valuables stay put.
Buy it here
Men's Pile-Lined Sweatpants
Men's Pile-Lined Sweatpants
$29.90
With an ultra-soft boa fleece inside to keep your legs warm when you're lounging around, the pile-lined sweatpants have been explicitly designed to be the comfiest pair of joggers, however, without the baggy shape. Instead, these pants have a slightly slim-cut shape.
Buy it here
Marine Layer Yoga Jogger
Marine Layer Yoga Jogger
$98.00
These joggers are versatile and can be worn for the gym or binge-watching your favorite TV shows on Netflix. The fabric is carbon peached for an ultra-soft feel and features a four-way stretch that ensures your motions are unrestricted. These joggers are also moisture-wicking to keep you cool during your workout.
Buy it here
More to Consider: