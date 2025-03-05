Authorities unable to recover 3 skiers presumed dead in Alaska avalanche

The skiers are buried under approximately 40 to 100 feet of snow, and the weight of the snow likely killed the group.

Copied

Snowy mountains in Alyeska, Alaska, located about three miles away from the town of Girdwood. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Alaska authorities say they are not able to recover the bodies of three men after they were caught in an avalanche south of Anchorage on March 4. The skiers are buried under approximately 40 to 100 feet of snow, and the weight of the snow likely killed the group.

Three heli-skiers were caught in an avalanche in a remote mountain range Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The large avalanche buried the three men at about 3:30 p.m. local time near Girdwood, about 40 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The three skiers who were caught in the avalanche have been identified as:

Jeremy Leif, 38, of Minnesota.

David Linder, 39, of Florida.

Charles Eppard, 39, of Montana.

“Guides from the commercial heli-skiing operation that the group was with immediately attempted to locate the three skiers," troopers wrote. "Using avalanche beacons, the guides identified a probable area where skiers were buried between 40 feet and nearly 100 feet deep. The guides were unable to recover the three skiers due to the depth."

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer shares which activities make you more likely to be caught in an avalanche.

The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center indicated a significant avalanche risk in the area on March 4 for elevations above 1,000 feet. The forecast highlighted the potential for human-triggered avalanches due to up to 2 feet of snow resting on a frost layer, which had accumulated additional snow from windy conditions.

The deaths mark the 16th, 17th and 18th avalanche deaths in the United States during the 2024-2025 winter season, according to the National Avalanche Center. Avalanches kill more people in National Forests than any other natural hazard, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the U.S., and nearly all of these deaths occur in National Forests.