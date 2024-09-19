Wild live TV moment perfectly illustrates why you should never drive through floodwater

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack recently went back on AccuWeather to reflect on a historic storm in North Carolina, and a moment when he had to become not just a storm chaser, but a first responder.

On Monday, Sept. 16, veteran storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was live in North Carolina during a tropical rainstorm, reporting back to AccuWeather broadcasters Bernie Rayno and Bree Guy. In the middle of the broadcast, a nearby bridge partially collapsed, sending an SUV into a creek.

It was a stark way to showcase just how hard coastal North Carolina was hit by the storm, with the town of Southport receiving some 23 inches over 24 hours. But it was also a good example of how important the mantra "turn around, don't drown" is when dealing with flooding rain.

Luckily, Jayjack and another bystander rescued the driver, who escaped with minor injuries. Jayjack returned to the AccuWeather Network to reflect on the historic day and the moment when he had to become not just a storm chaser but a first responder.

The historic storm first made landfall on the southeastern North Carolina coast, unleashing massive amounts of rain. "A band of rain set up like a firehose, dumping rain by the truckload, first on Carolina Beach and then on my location, Southport," Jayjack said.

Amidst tornado and flash flood warnings, stranded and stalled vehicles were the norm, which set the tone for Jayjack's timely rescue. The storm chaser emphasizes that this underscores the importance of why it is always dangerous to drive through a flooded road. You just never know what's going on underneath those waters.

Never try to drive on a flooded road, even if it's one you drive on every day. AccuWeather was named one of NOAA's first Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors. The initiative was started to recognize organizations committed to helping the nation be better prepared for, respond to and recover from weather-related disasters.

As AccuWeather has reported, it takes only 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet and only 12 inches to sweep away your vehicle. If you’re trapped by moving water, get to the highest possible point and call 911. Do not drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade. Remember, turn around and don't drown. Floodwater is often deeper than it appears and can hide hazards like sharp objects or electrical wires.

As for North Carolina, Jayjack says that though the tropical rainstorm is gone, he was stuck in Southport for many hours afterward, dealing with washed-out roads and other trecherous conditions, before being able to leave the area on Tuesday morning. Now, the cleanup process begins.