What's next for Franklin and the Atlantic as the peak of hurricane season nears?

After Franklin moves away from the Caribbean, the tropical system may have some tricks up it sleeve, including a turn back to the west, where strengthening to a hurricane is forecast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching a large area from the Gulf of Mexico to the Caribbean, where conditions will be prime for tropical storms to form next week.

Following life-threatening impacts on the Dominican Republic, chances are Franklin will get its second wind over the Atlantic later this week, and AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching for potential development of additional systems farther to the east and perhaps close to the United States in the coming days.

The historical average of tropical systems in the Atlantic trends upward at an exponential rate into the middle of September. This means the chances of having a named system spinning somewhere in the basin daily increases, along with the potential for having multiple named systems spinning simultaneously. Goings on in the Atlantic have demonstrated that over the past week with three named systems in action at the same time on two separate occasions.

Peak Timing / Frequency of Hurricane Season

Some of these systems pose no immediate threat to land. However, some that wander westward or form close to populated areas are of the greatest concern for lives and property.

Franklin likely to survive, strengthen and cause tropical trouble through next week

Following Franklin's midweek encounter with Hispaniola, where a tremendous amount of rain was unleashed, the system may struggle to survive from Wednesday night to Friday.

Mountains rising as high as 10,000 feet in the Dominican Republic will have disrupted the circulation and organization of the storm. Additionally, disruptive breezes, called wind shear, north of the Caribbean will likely work to keep the system's intensity at bay for a time.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that Franklin will eventually recover perhaps even after dipping to a tropical depression or tropical rainstorm into Friday.

However, waters are warm in the region north of the Caribbean, and forecasters expect Franklin to reorganize and strengthen from later Friday to this weekend while over the open waters of the Atlantic. During this time, Franklin's drift to the northeast will change.

The storm is expected to stall and eventually begin moving toward the northwest, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"Franklin is likely to become a hurricane for the first time a few hundred miles to the north of the northern islands of the Caribbean," Douty said. "The most likely time for the upgrade is from later Friday to Sunday."

"There may even be a period from this weekend to Monday when wind shear lessens, and the intensity could ramp up above a Category 1 hurricane," Douty said. A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Franklin to track west of Bermuda, but how far?

"Interests in Bermuda should not let their guard down even though the center of the eye of Franklin is currently projected to be well west of the islands," Douty said.

The distance from Bermuda and impacts on the islands will depend on where Franklin stalls and when it begins to turn to the northwest and north over the Atlantic, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"Franklin's exact path will depend on the position and strength of non-tropical weather systems such as high pressure over the central Atlantic and the approach of a cool front from North America," Pastelok explained. "Details on the magnitude of impacts on Bermuda for early next week, if anything significant, may not be revealed until this weekend."

"Any eastward jog that Franklin takes over the weekend could bring heavy rain and strong wind to Bermuda," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said. "It is not yet out of the question that the center of Franklin passes within a hundred miles of the islands."

Could Franklin affect the US or Canada?

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists believe that Frankin and its potentially damaging winds will stay to the east of much of the United States next week.

Franklin will take a northward trek much of next week.

Impacts on the U.S. due to Franklin are likely to be limited to building seas offshore, building surf and an uptick in the number and strength of rip currents, especially from the Carolinas to Massachusetts, during this weekend through the first part of next week, Douty said.

However, since Cape Cod, Massachusetts, extends eastward into the Atlantic, wave action and perhaps winds from Franklin could be more of a problem than in New Jersey or South Carolina.

"A dip in the jet stream may try to pull Franklin in close to eastern New England and/or Atlantic Canada from Tuesday to Wednesday," Pastelok explained. Should the jet stream hang back to the west, however, Franklin would stay well offshore.

While an outlying, worst-case scenario would bring strong winds and heavy rain into eastern New England from Franklin, a more likely outcome will be from lesser showers and perhaps thunderstorms from a non-tropical system advancing into the Northeast states next week, Pastelok added.

For the aforementioned reasons, forecasters recommend people from Bermuda to eastern New England and Atlantic Canada, as well as offshore cruise, shipping and deep-sea interests, monitor the track and strength of Franklin through much of next week.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

AccuWeather meteorologists are continuing to monitor disturbances, called tropical waves, that have already moved off the coast of Africa or will do so in the coming days.

Given the warm waters in the Atlantic this season, there is the potential for multiple tropical systems to be spinning throughout the basin simultaneously, and there is even the potential for formerly-named systems to come back to life, Pastelok said. One such storm that could do just that is Emily.

Emily was a short-lived tropical storm from Sunday to Monday over the middle of the Atlantic and had since diminished to a tropical rainstorm. There is some indication that Emily could regenerate, possibly taking on a new name, depending on the discretion of the National Hurricane Center.

"Based on the abnormally warm water, there is the potential for more deceased tropical systems to regenerate during the months of September and October, Pastelok said.

Monitoring long-range development potential for Caribbean, U.S.

Toward the end of the month, the proximity of a cool front along the eastern Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts could be a source of trouble for tropical development.

"There is room for a disturbance to move northward from the western Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf during the end of August to the start of September," Pastelok warned.

Extremely warm water (well into the 80s to near 90 F) and low wind shear could foster the organization and strengthening of such a system. A water temperature of 80 degrees is the approximate minimum threshold for tropical development.

As such, areas from the eastern Gulf to the southern Atlantic coast, including Florida, might have to deal with some tropical disturbance or perhaps a more robust tropical system close to the extended Labor Day weekend.

On a positive note, AccuWeather's long-range and tropical teams believe that tropical activity should avoid the western Gulf of Mexico zone through the Labor Day holiday.

