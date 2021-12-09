West Pacific may spring to life with tropical activity
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 9, 2021 12:49 PM EST
The area circled on this satellite image is the disturbance forecasters are monitoring for potential tropical development next week. The Philippines are located to the far top left of the image. (Himawari-8/CIRA at Colorado State)
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the western Pacific Ocean where a mass of showers and thunderstorms could slowly evolve into the next named storm of the season and possibly bring impacts to the Philippines around the middle of the month.
The area of concern, located well to the east-southeast of the islands of Palau, was showing signs of a broad circulation as of Thursday night, local time. This can be an indication of a system beginning to organize.
"This developing low pressure area can start to strengthen this weekend as it turns back toward the west-northwest," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
The waters over which the developing low is expected to travel are sufficiently warm for tropical development. A lack of strong wind shear in its path will also support the strengthening and maintenance of any tropical system.
"This feature could become a tropical storm over the southern Philippine Sea on Sunday or early next week," Nicholls said.
The next named storm in the basin would be given the name Rai. In the Philippines, where the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has a different naming convention, the storm would be referred to as Odette.
The last named storm in the basin was Super Typhoon Nyatoh, which roamed the open waters of the western Pacific from late November to early December.
Forecasters warn that next week's brewing tropical threat may not be as harmless and could have more direct impacts to land.
"This storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds to the central and southern Philippines late next week," Nicholls said.
Sketching out the exact impacts of the potential tropical threat would be a moot point this far in advance, but AccuWeather meteorologists encourage residents of the Philippines and surrounding areas to keep a close eye on the forecast and begin to think about preparations for a possible landfalling tropical system around the middle of next week.
The exact track and strength of the system will ultimately determine what type of weather the hardest-hit areas will endure. A tropical storm alone can inflict damage from wind and flooding, with even more severe impacts possible should this brewing threat strengthen further.
The last named storm to impact the Philippines this season was Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu, known as Maring in the Philippines, during the first half of October. This storm made landfall near Fuga Island in the northern Philippines on Oct. 11 before venturing across the South China Sea and making a second landfall along the east coast of Hainan.
Unlike the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, the West Pacific does not have seasonal bounds for its tropical season. On average, most of the tropical activity tends to occur between May and October.
