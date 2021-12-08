261 crashes reported on Minnesota roads over 18-hour period
Snow has been scarce across much of the contiguous U.S. this season -- and in places where it has been falling, treacherous conditions have caused chaos on roadways.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 8, 2021 3:38 PM EST
Updated Dec. 8, 2021 4:01 PM EST
A snowstorm caused slippery travel conditions in Minnesota on Dec. 5, with a highway camera capturing numerous vehicular accidents.
Snow fell from Minnesota to Missouri on Sunday, creating a wintry scene and dangerous driving conditions for many residents.
A snowstorm that dropped just about an inch of snow in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and unleashed snow across areas farther north, was one of a few snowstorms to hit so far this season. Even though it wasn't a tremendous amount of snow, the fresh powder mixed with frigid air made for dangerous driving conditions.
According to a report by ABC News, authorities said as many as 261 vehicle crashes were reported on Minnesota roadways over an 18-hour period on Dec. 5. Video footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed automobiles slipping and sliding on roads throughout Minneapolis over the weekend.
There is a sharp contrast across the Central states in terms of where the snow is -- and where it isn't. A map from the National Snow Analyses shows the greatest snow depth has been blanketing parts of Minnesota, northern Michigan and Wisconsin so far this season. The snow produced in those areas is from a series of Alberta clippers, fast-moving and often moisture-depleted storms that track out of western Canada.
Areas like Gaylord, Michigan, located in the north-central part of the state, have been on the snowy side of the region as storms have been tracking well to the north, close to the border with Canada. Gaylord received a total of 12.9 inches of snow through Dec. 7, which is above average compared to how much snow the city usually experiences at this time of year.
Snow depth for the continental United States. (NWS National Snow Analyses)
The Green Bay, Wisconsin, area has picked up 6.2 inches of snow so far in December. The contrast between snow versus no snow can really be felt by traveling three and a half hours south to Chicago, where residents are awaiting their first snowfall of the season.
Measurable snowfall is defined as one-tenth of an inch of accumulation. While many areas in the Midwest have already picked up this snow of this amount, Chicago has yet to report any measurable snow. On average, the first snow of the season typically arrives in Chicago around Nov. 18, with Dec. 20 being the latest it's ever arrived. This record might be broken this year.
“The problem we face in the next 10 days is that we’re moving into a more Pacific air mass pattern with all the storminess coming into the West,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said of the Windy City's prospects for snowfall. An unusual December warmup in the days ahead will prevent many areas across the central and eastern United States from experiencing snow in the weeks leading up to Christmas, according to Pastelok, who added that there’s a “good possibility” that Chicago could break its record for latest-ever measurable snowfall.
While some residents are looking forward to the snow, others hope that the first flakes in Chicago hold off just a little longer.
"I am hoping it doesn't snow until Christmas Eve, and then after that, not until Jan. 10 or so," Finis Collier, a Chicago resident, told AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Emmy Victor.
On Friday, a storm system is expected to move out of the Rockies and head across the Plains. The storm system could form a large band of heavy snow from eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado to northern Michigan. The storm's exact track will determine where the heaviest band of snow develops. The National Weather Service has put winter storm watches in place from southeastern Wyoming to southwestern Wisconsin.
At this time, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and Kansas City are likely to remain on the storm's warmer and rainy southern and eastern flank. The projected storm track will significantly reduce the chance of Chicago picking up any measurable snow.
The latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
The latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.