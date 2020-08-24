LIVE: Hurricane watch issued as Gulf Coast braces for Laura

Marco is weakening as it approaches landfall in Louisiana, but residents are already turning their attention to Laura which could evolve into a potent hurricane later this week.

Read More Chevron right

Weakened Marco to make landfall on Gulf Coast with Laura next in line

States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.

Read More Chevron right

Laura may undergo 'rapid strengthening' before slamming Gulf Coast

Currently a tropical storm, Laura is forecast to ramp up, potentially reaching major hurricane status, before it eyes Texas and Louisiana -- just over 48 hours after Marco's anticipated landfall.