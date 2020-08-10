AccuWeather Summer Camp: Garden check-in on this autumn day

Nope, that’s not an error in the title. It is autumn if you look at one calendar! Find out more and how gardens actually don’t mind a cloudy day, even if there is no rain, every now and then.

Read More Chevron right

One of world's most famous falls rumbles back to life

After slowing to a trickle, the famed natural wonder was revived by rainfall earlier this summer. But, forecasters say another dry spell is ahead in the coming months.

Read More Chevron right

8 of the best telescopes for beginner astronomers

If you're looking to dabble in some stargazing, here are some telescopes that are easy to operate and won't break the bank.