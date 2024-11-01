Tropical storm likely to brew in Caribbean, may reach US

AccuWeather meteorologists expect a tropical storm to form in the Caribbean in the next few days, which could then evolve into a hurricane before possibly striking the United States.

Storms in the Caribbean could organize into a named system in the first days of November.

The Caribbean Sea has been an area AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since Oct. 21 for tropical storm formation. Indications continue to point toward a named storm developing within the next five days and potentially threatening the United States Gulf Coast late next week to the second weekend of November.

Regardless of development, pockets of drenching showers and thunderstorms will drench the Caribbean.

Waters in the Caribbean remain warm enough to help foster tropical development.

Disruptive breezes, called wind shear, also remain low in the region.

"At this time, the most likely broad zone for tropical development would be over the western and central Caribbean, and the time frame for development would be from Saturday to Tuesday," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "It's possible the feature may first evolve somewhere near the large northern islands of the Caribbean-- possibly Jamaica."

AccuWeather meteorologists have had this area labeled as a high risk for development for the past 10 days.

"Depending on where the feature tracks, possibly avoiding large land areas such as Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, it could become the next hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

"The track will depend on where it forms but also the movement of a dip in the jet stream more than 1,000 miles away over the U.S. next week," Rayno said.

"If that jet stream dip pushes far enough to the east, it will tend to scoop up the tropical feature and possibly draw it across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and into South Florida," Rayno explained. "But, if the jet stream dip lags to the west, the tropical feature may push westward across the Yucatan which may then allow it to get into the western or central Gulf of Mexico, where it could threaten areas as far to the west at Louisiana or Texas. There's also the possibility it continues due westward and diminishes over southern Mexico or Central America."

Tropical storms and hurricanes originating in the Caribbean this time of the year have previously experienced a highly curved or boomerang track. Hurricane Mitch from 1998 and Tropical Storm Keith from 1988 are examples.

"There has never been a tropical storm or hurricane landfall in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi during November and December," DaSilva added. "So that would be quite a milestone, but this does not mean that people along the central and western Gulf coast should let their guard down."

This has been a hurricane season of unusual happenings ranging from Beryl's intensity so early in the Caribbean to the lull in activity that occurred during prime time in late August to early September.

Five officially named systems have made landfall in the U.S., and another yet unnamed tropical storm struck the Carolinas. The record number of landfalls in the U.S. in a single season was in 2020, with a dozen rolling ashore.

Once a defined center forms and AccuWeather meteorologists begin to track the strengthening storm, a better idea of where it will go will be revealed.

If US landfall, what's next?

Should it evolve and track into the central or eastern Gulf Coast, there may be an avenue for rain to advance across the eastern U.S. toward the middle of the month. The same jet stream dip may help to pull the feature and its moisture northward. While such a track would bring the risk of flash flooding, it may also reach areas where rain is needed due to abnormally dry to drought conditions.

"A track into South Florida would translate to little or no rain over the mainland of the Southeast states, but a track more along the central Gulf coast would allow the potential for rain to push well to the north," DaSilva said.

Because a less intense hurricane or tropical storm is likely to make landfall relative to Helene and Milton, impacts from rain would correspondingly be less severe but still significant, DaSilva added.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin

There are two other areas being monitored for tropical development during the first few days of November.

One is close and just to the north of the Caribbean over the southwestern Atlantic, and the other is near the Azores over the middle of the ocean.

Because the area near and southeast of the Bahamas is in a zone of much higher wind shear, it is less likely to develop. However, its proximity to land warrants close monitoring.

The area near the Azores is already part of a non-tropical storm but may quickly evolve into a tropical or subtropical storm by this weekend.

The next three names on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Patty, Rafael and Sara.

