Tropical Storm Harold reaches South Texas, makes first US landfall of 2023

After strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico early this week, Harold has made landfall in Texas as the first US landfall of the 2023 Atlantic Season.

Tropical Storm Harold has made landfall in South Texas less than 12 hours after becoming a tropical storm. AccuWeather forecasters say Harold will continue to impact Texas and Mexico with flooding rainfall through Wednesday.

A frenzy of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin early this week included Tropical Depression 9 being upgraded to Tropical Storm Harold shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, following a trek across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

At 9:55 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Harold made landfall on Padre Island just south of Baffin Bay in southern Texas, about 50 miles south of Corpus Christi.

This image of the Gulf of Mexico was taken on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023 showing Tropical Storm Harold as it nears the southern Texas coast. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealView™ satellite)

AccuWeather meteorologists initiated the risk of development last week for Tropical Storm Harold well ahead of other sources, including the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The potential for tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico was raised earlier in August by AccuWeather’s long-range team.

“The warm waters in the Gulf, as well as a lack of disruptive wind shear, has allowed Harold to strengthen so quickly,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. Water temperatures were well into the 80s F across the central and western Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters have rated Tropical Storm Harold as less than 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes in the United States and Mexico due to the risk of flooding rainfall, coastal wind impacts, rough seas and strong rip currents.

AccuWeather accurately predicted well over a week ago that tropical rainfall could impact South Texas early this week. Some locations in Texas have already received over half an inch of rain from Harold, including Corpus Christi, which reported 1.59 inch of rain as of 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.

“Squalls of rain could continue to impact the southern Texas coast through Tuesday evening, by which point Harold will move far enough inland,” Travis said.

A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall on South Texas from the storm. However, locally higher amounts are likely over the mountains in northern Mexico and perhaps in the Big Bend area of Texas along the Rio Grande River. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches has been assigned to the storm.

The rain from Harold, in the long run, is expected to be helpful in combatting the drought across much of the region. Most of South Texas is in a moderate or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of Harold’s rain, however, will miss the most drought-stricken areas of southeastern and central Texas, near Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

“The dry ground of southern Texas will have difficulty absorbing the water from the heavy, tropical downpours. Instead, the water is likely to pool or run off the ground, leading to flash flooding,” Travis said.

In addition to the rain, stiff east to northeast winds north of the storm center will push tides and water levels to above normal along much of the Texas coast. Minor coastal flooding is likely with a storm surge of 1-3 feet anticipated along the central and southern Texas coast. Closer to the storm’s center, wind gusts of 40-60 mph could be possible through the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes will also continue to be a threat into the evening.

As Harold moves inland into Wednesday, it is forecast to interact with some tumultuous terrain in northern Mexico. As such, Harold is expected to lose wind intensity Wednesday morning and become an untrackable feature.

Despite this, some of the tropical moisture from Harold may linger a little longer. Much of the downpours will likely turn to the northwest, then take a northern path into western Texas, New Mexico and perhaps eastern Arizona from midweek to late in the week, according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. The rain will move along the southern and western flank of a massive dome of heat over the middle of the nation. The scope of the rain may shrink in size after a couple of days.

Before becoming a depression, Harold, as a tropical rainstorm, brought drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms to the Bahamas late last week and the Florida Peninsula this weekend. A general 2-3 inches of rain fell on the Florida Keys. Drought-stricken areas along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula picked up 0.25 to 1 inch of rain.

