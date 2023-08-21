Franklin to blast Hispaniola, Puerto Rico with torrential rain

Tropical Storm Franklin will unleashes heavy rain, flooding and strong winds in the northern Caribbean, and it's just one of a handful of storms in the Atlantic.

Three new tropical storms in the Atlantic in 24 hours – Emily, Franklin and Gert. Find out where they are headed.

A recently formed tropical storm named Franklin will turn northward toward the large islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned about the risk of life-threatening conditions in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Puerto Rico associated with the potential for excessive rainfall.

"Franklin was poorly organized but was producing a substantial amount of rain and thunderstorm activity over the eastern Caribbean on Monday morning," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The system was dubbed a tropical storm over the weekend as a circulation had developed and maximum sustained winds had reached or exceeded the 39-mph threshold. A tropical storm has sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

How quickly Franklin strengthens will determine the exact path of the storm, which still has some wiggle room due to the poorly organized structure of the storm, Kottlowski explained. The system is likely to remain a tropical storm but could gain some wind energy prior to crossing Hispaniola later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Due to the rain and wind for Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, Franklin is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

"Regardless of Franklin's exact intensity, there will be very heavy rain that falls on the mountains of Hispaniola, and some heavy rain is likely to also fall on the mountains of Puerto Rico into the middle of the week," Kottlowski said.

When heavy rain falls on the steep slopes, the potential of flash flooding, mudslides and washouts also increases, and that is the primary reason for a moderate to high risk to lives, property and infrastructure in the region.

A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall from Haiti to Puerto Rico. However, a zone where 8-12 inches of rain will be centered on the Dominican Republic with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches over the mountains. Rainfall of this magnitude will lead to major flooding. Much of the rain may fall in 24 hours or less.

As the system churns in the Caribbean and approaches the islands in the northern Caribbean, waves and rip currents will build along with the risk of storm surge flooding.

A storm surge of 3-6 feet is most likely to occur along part of the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

While the main threat from Franklin in the Dominican Republic and Haiti will be from heavy rain, flooding and mudslides, enough strong winds are likely to occur to knock down trees, damage poorly constructed buildings and lead to power outages.

Damage from winds is expected to be relatively minor, but falling trees and flying debris can be serious hazards for pedestrians.

The mountains which extend thousands of feet above the landscape on Hispaniola may halt any strengthening process or could lead to some loss of wind intensity while this system moves across the island. However, the system is likely to strengthen while turning toward the northeast, north of the Caribbean later this week.

Franklin will become a hurricane, forecasters say, following the only other such system to do so in the Atlantic so far this season. That system was Don in the middle of July. Don spent its entire life at sea and peaked as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph.

There is some data suggest that Franklin may travel northeastward to only a certain point. The system may turn toward the northwest and could wander within a few hundred miles of Bermuda this weekend. If so, clouds and squalls from the system could begin to affect the islands of Bermuda at that time.

Should the system travel this far to the northwest, it could later be drawn northward into Atlantic Canada toward the end of the month.

More Atlantic systems are currently being tracked for development, impacts

There are other systems that AccuWeather meteorologists are closely watching for tropical development.

Tropical systems at 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 2023 as shown on the AccuWeather.com Hurricane Tracker. From left to right: Tropical Rainstorm Hilary, a Tropical Rainstorm in the Gulf, Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Emily.

Of immediate concern for the United States is a tropical rainstorm cruising westward in the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters believe will become a tropical storm prior to reaching the South Texas coast on Tuesday.

The Gulf system will spread both much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding across part of the Lone Star State and northern Mexico in the coming days.

Farther to the east over the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Emily formed over the weekend, roughly about halfway between Africa and the eastern islands of the Caribbean. As of midday on Monday, Emily had lost what organization and most of its wind energy and had degraded to a tropical rainstorm.

Tropical Storm Gert formed on Sunday night, a few hundred miles to the east of the northeastern island of the Caribbean. Like Emily, Gert will have a short lifespan and is projected to weaken to a tropical rainstorm anytime Monday or Tuesday. Still, some shower and thunderstorm activity can occur in the northeastern islands from Tuesday to Wednesday.

For a time on Sunday night and early Monday, three named systems were spinning in the Atlantic at the same time. It is possible a trio or quartet of named storms may be cruising Atlantic waters as the week progresses should Franklin and Gert hang on and the Gulf and/or Cabo Verde systems get upgrades.

Farther to the east, there are additional tropical disturbances, called tropical waves, that AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring for development this week.

One such system was near the Cabo Verde Islands, located just off the coast of Africa. This system has the potential to be upgraded to a tropical depression or tropical storm at any time this week.

Yet another tropical wave was crossing Africa and may evolve into a tropical system later on this week as it moves over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

