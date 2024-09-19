Tropical Storm Gordon could come back as 'zombie storm'

What exactly is a "zombie storm" and how do they form during the Atlantic hurricane season?

Tropical Storm Gordon was declared dead in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center as it no longer had tropical characteristics. However, Gordon's story may not be over yet.

Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will track northward in the open Atlantic through next week and could re-strengthen into a tropical storm. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach the Azores early next week.

In 2020, the National Weather Service coined the unofficial term "zombie storm" to describe these kinds of systems that regenerate.

At AccuWeather, we refer to trackable tropical features as tropical rainstorms once they have lost wind intensity and are no longer designated as a named tropical system by the NHC. This unique designation helps to keep the public’s focus on the impacts the system can still bring.

Many storms that the NHC considers to have weakened or no longer qualify to be named still can bring heavy rain that can lead to flooding, especially in higher elevations. If wind will still be a significant factor, the term “tropical wind and rainstorm” may be used. AccuWeather may also use the term "rainstorm" to alert the public before a storm is named by the NHC.

Hurricane Gordon, like Tammy 2023 and Paulette 2020, is a "zombie" storm. During the parts of the tracks between the zombie symbols, the storm was declared dead by the NHC.

Other examples of zombie storms include Tammy 2023, which, appropriately, became a zombie storm the week of Halloween, and Paulette 2020. These storms all became zombies over the Atlantic, but one infamous storm looped around to hit the Gulf of Mexico twice -- the only storm known to do so.

Hurricane Ivan was a "zombie" storm. After it tracked into Maryland, it was declared dead by the NHC, but then looped around back into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was revived as a tropical storm.

Twenty years ago this week, Hurricane Ivan hit the Gulf Coast, moved northeast and became a zombie storm off the mid-Atlantic coast. It then looped back over Florida and hit the Gulf coast again as a tropical storm. As the term "zombie storm" didn't exist at the time, AccuWeather colloquially called the second act of the storm "The Ghost of Ivan."