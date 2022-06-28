Tropical rainstorm in Caribbean could become 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2022
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 28, 2022 11:25 AM EDT
AccuWeather meteorologists are growing increasingly confident that a new tropical system will form in the Atlantic Ocean basin during the final days of June.
A tropical rainstorm that has been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecast to travel across the southern Caribbean Sea while remaining very close to the shores of South America this week. Tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect Tuesday for several Caribbean islands ahead of the developing system's approach.
AccuWeather meteorologists say the system could strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie at any time over the next several days, but it is when the system approaches Central America this weekend that rapid strengthening could occur, with forecasters not ruling out the possibility that the system could reach Category 1 hurricane strength.
As of 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the storm was located 260 miles (418 km) to the east of the island of Trinidad and was moving swiftly toward the west at 23 mph (37 km/h). Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 km/h). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center, according to the NHC.
"While waters are quite warm, dry air is absent and wind shear is low; the rainstorm will struggle with proximity to the large landmass of South America for the balance of this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. In simple terms, wind shear is the presence of strong straight-line breezes that can prevent or limit tropical development.
A hurricane hunter aircraft investigated the storm Monday and satellite images Tuesday morning did not show a strengthening system. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts of 40 mph have been indicated by aircraft in thunderstorms, but satellite images have barely shown any circular motion to the cloud cover thus far.
In order for a tropical depression or storm to be officially declared by NHC, there must be a closed circulation. Thus far, the system has been behaving like a strong tropical wave and not a tropical storm.
Even if a tropical depression or storm is declared with the system into early Friday, the proximity to South America and the equator will likely mitigate strength and prevent rapid intensification in the short term.
An AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite image shows a tropical rainstorm tracking toward the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
The northern portion of South America, as well as islands in the southern Caribbean, will be subject to localized heavy rainfall that can lead to flash flooding, as well as gusty winds from strong thunderstorms that can trigger sporadic power outages.
Even a weak tropical system can produce locally dangerous seas for small craft and hazards for swimmers. This storm is rated as less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for South America and the Lesser Antilles.
Southern Caribbean islands in the direct path of the tropical rainstorm's downpours and gusty thunderstorms this week include Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Magarita, Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba.
A tropical cyclone passing this far south is extremely rare in June and is somewhat more typical during September and October.
"During June, there has never been a named tropical system in more than 150 years of records near the coast of South America during La Niña conditions," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. During a La Niña, cool waters over the eastern part of the tropical Pacific tend to alter weather patterns and knock down wind shear over much of the Atlantic basin. This tends to assist with tropical storm development over the Atlantic.
Since record keeping of Atlantic tropical systems began in the mid-1800s, only 25 storms have passed within 50 nautical miles of Aruba, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Of those 25 storms, only one brushed by the country during the month of June -- an unnamed hurricane on June 29, 1933.
While needed rain can fall in some communities, locations in the path of the storm may not be used to the significant impacts of a close encounter with a tropical system.
Despite the tropical rainstorm's expected troubles while moving westward along the coast of South America, it will reach the warm, open waters of the southwestern Caribbean at the end of the week. During this time, re-organization and strengthening are expected, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
There is the potential for rapid strengthening where the system may ramp up from a moderate tropical storm to a hurricane in 24 hours spanning Friday to Saturday. The NHC defines rapid strengthening as an increase in maximum sustained winds of 35 mph or greater in 24 hours or less.
AccuWeather meteorologists have maintained that the risk to lives and property will be significant with this system as it approaches and crosses Central America this weekend. With a slight shift in track to the northwest, while the system nears land, the nations of Honduras and Nicaragua may be most adversely affected. The exact track and strength of the system will determine which areas may get hit the hardest.
The greatest threats to lives and property are likely to stem from the torrential rain that can lead to flash floods and mudslides. About 12-16 inches (300-450 mm) is forecast over a large part of Nicaragua and Honduras with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 26 inches (660 mm).
Rainfall of this magnitude in 24-36 hours can lead to catastrophic flash flooding. The heaviest rain would arrive in eastern Nicaragua Friday night and spread northwestward across Honduras Saturday.
Some locally heavy rain may also reach parts of El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala this weekend.
Coastal Nicaragua is the part of Central America most likely to experience locally damaging winds and coastal flooding, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Gusts to near hurricane-force (74 mph or 119 km/h) or greater will be possible.
Experts say people in Nicaragua and Guatemala should closely monitor the strength and track of the budding tropical storm.
There are other potential candidates for a tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic as activity in the basin starts to ramp up.
One system is located over the western Gulf of Mexico and will produce locally heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana this week.
Another system was located near the Bahamas and is likely to push toward the Florida Peninsula with downpours and gusty storms during the latter part of this week. A third system was trailing the rainstorm by a couple of days over the central Atlantic and is likely to turn toward the northeastern Caribbean during the first couple days of July.
