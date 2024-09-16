Tropical rainstorm dumps 20 inches of rain in southeastern North Carolina

Roads and cars disappeared underwater as a tropical rainstorm brought nonstop rain to parts of southeast North Carolina Monday.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was live on the AccuWeather Network when a bridge collapsed beneath a vehicle trying to cross a flooded bridge. Fortunately, the driver was able to be pulled out.

A tropical rainstorm brought more than 20 inches of rain to Brunswick and New Hanover counties in North Carolina over the weekend into Monday. Incessant rain with rates of 4-5 inches per hour overwhelmed drainage systems and caused widespread flooding in these areas.

Flooding submerges signs and cars on Oak Island, North Carolina late morning Sept. 16, 2024 (Dana Rogosky)

As of Tuesday morning, roads were still closed at 10 points in southeastern North Carolina, according to the NCDOT, including US 17 and NC 211, the main routes into Southport and the southern-facing beaches of Brunswick County.

Monday afternoon, AccuWeather storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was reporting live on the AccuWeather network when a bridge behind him collapsed, causing a car to fall into the raging water.

Other videos shot by AccuWeather reporters on the scene Monday morning showed cars and roads underwater in Southport and Carolina Beach. Just after noon, the town of Oak Island, 25 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency. Parts of U.S. 17 were underwater and closed near the town of Supply.

Local law enforcement reported that in Bolivia, North Carolina, more than 3 feet of water covered the parking lot at the Brunswick County courthouse while waist-deep water turned roads into rivers in Carolina Beach.

An AccuWeather Ambient weather station in Southport, NC, reported 19.94 inches of rain in 24 hours Monday. Tropical rain not related to the rainstorm started Saturday morning; Southport has received 23.25 inches since then. Another rain gauge in Boiling Spring Lakes reported 19.28 inches Monday with 22.34 inches since Saturday.