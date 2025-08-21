Tropical rainstorm develops in Atlantic following Hurricane Erin

A new tropical rainstorm has developed in the Atlantic and while its track will be different than Erin, it could go on to become the next tropical storm and hurricane. Fernand is the next name on the list for 2025.

As Hurricane Erin continues to make its way north along the U.S. East Coast, AccuWeather’s Jon Porter monitors two developing tropical systems in the Atlantic, which are expected to form this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a high-risk area in the Atlantic basin and a tropical rainstorm that will contend to become the next named tropical storm and hurricane: Fernand.

“There is a tropical rainstorm in the Atlantic in the wake of Hurricane Erin. Some gusty winds and periods of rain are expected north of the Leeward Islands through Friday,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

This wide view, taken on Friday morning, Aug. 22, 2025, captures much of the Atlantic basin and shows Hurricane Erin in the upper center, east of the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States and is accelerating into the North Atlantic. Tropical waves of low pressure can be seen from the central Atlantic to West Africa (lower right). The cluster of thunderstorms northeast of the Lesser Antilles has been designated a Tropical Rainstorm by AccuWeather and is expected to develop into at least a tropical depression this weekend. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

AccuWeather issued its first track forecast for the new tropical rainstorm on Thursday.

“Residents of Bermuda should closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend, as this particular tropical wave has the potential to develop and strengthen quickly,” DaSilva added.

Wind gusts of 80-100 mph are anticipated in Bermuda Monday into Monday night next week with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph. Rainfall totaling 2-4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches is also forecast.

Atlantic Canada is another area that could eventually feel the impacts of the rainstorm, with wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected across much of Newfoundland and Labrador. St. John's and southeastern Newfoundland could also receive wind gusts of 80-100 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph for land.

“At this time, the tropical rainstorm is not expected to bring direct impacts to the mainland United States, as it is forecast to curve northward much sooner than Erin did,” DaSilva said.

Several hundred miles farther to the east-southeast, another tropical wave is showing greater signs of organization.

“This tropical wave, moving westward through the Atlantic’s main development region, has only a short window to organize and strengthen before it encounters more hostile conditions—including dry air and disruptive upper-level winds—over the weekend,” DaSilva said.

There is also a low-risk for tropical development along the coast of the southeastern United States between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1.

Additional tropical waves of low pressure are also evident closer to Africa and over the continent. However, atmospheric conditions are expected to limit the potential for development through at least the end of the month.

The next names on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Fernand and Gabrielle.

The tropical wave train—often referred to as Cabo Verde storms, named after the islands off the northwest coast of Africa—forms the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season. These systems typically have long-tracks that can persist for a week or more, depending on land interaction and atmospheric conditions.

“On average, about one in every three to five of these tropical waves develops into a tropical storm, with the highest likelihood of formation occurring during the climatological peak of hurricane season from late August through September,” AccuWeather meteorologists said.

Following a lull later this month, activity is likely to increase again heading into September. Last year brought a similar lull from late August into early September before activity ramped up.

In the wake of Erin, AccuWeather is forecasting an additional 8–13 named storms for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. Of these, six to nine are projected to become hurricanes, including two to four that could reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.

