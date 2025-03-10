Tropical Cyclone Alfred's unusual path floods Australia's east coast

Floodwaters killed a man and left over 300,000 customers without power.

Copied

In Australia over the weekend, vicious floodwaters submerged vehicles and left drivers trapped.

A slow-moving tropical storm taking an unusual path has brought days of heavy rain to Australia's east coast, adding up to feet of rain and causing massive, widespread flooding and killing one person.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred made landfall on Queensland's Moreton Bay islands late Saturday at tropical storm strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but the storm was ex-tropical when it hit the mainland east coast of Australia. Tropical cyclone hits to Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, are rare, and until Alfred, none had been recorded since 1974.

Dozens of weather stations in Queensland and New South Wales recorded more than 15 inches of rain over a five-day period, causing rivers to rise, flood streets and inundate local towns. The highest rainfall amount was at Upper Springbrook, where one rain gauge totaled 43.74 inches.

Over 300,000 customers also lost power from the storm, which had tropical-storm-force winds.

Cyclone Alfred created strong floodwaters in parts of Australia. A father and daughter spotted a wallaby trapped in the current.

Brisbane reported more than 10 inches of rain in one day, making it the wettest day since 1974. Hervey Bay in Queensland reported over 9 inches of rain in just 6 hours. Dozens of flood warnings remained in effect early Tuesday, local time.