Tropical Atlantic to heat up again

Forecasters say the brief pause in the record-setting Atlantic hurricane season could quickly come to an end with as many as two named storms possible in the coming days.

Michigan looks like winter wonderland in October as snow sweeps in

Brrrr! Temperatures tumbled as a preview of winter weather began moving in Friday into Saturday -- and more snow is on the way.

'It looks like a hurricane': Derecho leaves Cedar Rapids residents displaced 2 months later

With several homes still damaged or destroyed and families still displaced, there are parts of Cedar Rapid, Iowa, that appear like the destructive derecho from August happened days ago rather than months.