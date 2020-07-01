Miami heat! City sees hottest week on record after Saharan dust saps moisture from air

The weather in Miami has been "ridiculously warm" to close out June, as one weather expert put it. It's also been historic -- the final day of the month saw the mercury rise to a temperature only reached 14 times in 125 years.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: US buys up nearly entire supply of critical drug

Plus, a sign of the times has emerged on the subway system in New York City. And one airline said it will issue "yellow cards" to passengers who refuse to wear a mask on flights.

Read More Chevron right

How is the weather shaping up for Independence Day fireworks displays?

Millions of eyes will be gazing toward the sky to see fireworks that celebrate America's 244th birthday, but not every region will have equally great viewing conditions. Here's what to expect.